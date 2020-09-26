ETF Prime: Fallen Angels in Depth

By Fran Rodilosso, Head of Fixed Income ETF Portfolio Management, CFA, VanEck Global

In a year that has already seen record volume of new fallen angel bonds, including the entry of several big names like Ford and Kraft-Heinz into the fallen angel universe, what can investors expect in the remainder of the year? In this ETF Prime podcast, Fran Rodilosso, Head of Fixed Income ETF Portfolio Management, joined host Nate Geraci to take a closer look at fallen angel bonds. Topics included:

What distinguishes fallen angel bonds from the broad high yield market

How the defining characteristics of fallen angel bonds helps drive the investment case

The “equity-like” risk/return profile of fallen angels and what this means for how they fit within a portfolio

The inclusion of the VanEck Vectors® Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL®) in the Federal Reserve’s bond buying program

Listen to the podcast: ETF Prime - VanEck’s Fran Rodilosso on “Fallen Angels”.

A fallen angel bond is a bond that was initially given an investment-grade rating but has since been reduced to junk bond status.

High yield bonds may be subject to greater risk of loss of income and principal and are likely to be more sensitive to adverse economic changes than higher rated securities.

