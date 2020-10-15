ETF of the Week: Invesco Solar ETF (TAN)

ETF Trends CEO Tom Lydon discussed the Invesco Solar ETF (TAN) on this week’s “ETF of the Week” podcast with Chuck Jaffe on the MoneyLife Show.

The Invesco Solar ETF (the "Fund") is based on the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the "Index"). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities, American depositary receipts (ADRs) and global depositary receipts (GDRs) that comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of companies in the solar energy industry. The index is computed using the net return, which withholds applicable taxes for non-resident investors. The Fund and the Index are rebalanced quarterly.

