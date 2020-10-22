ETF of the Week: Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (QQQJ)

ETF Trends CEO Tom Lydon discussed the Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF(QQQJ) on this week’s “ETF of the Week” podcast with Chuck Jaffe on the MoneyLife Show.

QQQJ tracks a modified market-cap-weighted, narrow index of 100 non-financial stocks next-eligible for inclusion in the NASDAQ-100 Index.

QQQJ is Invesco's new launch - a junior version of the popular QQQ. The fund has a focus on more mid-sized companies or the "next 100" nonfinancial Nasdaq-listed companies.

The Invesco QQQ ETF (QQQ) began tracking the NASDAQ-100 Index in 1999 and is the fifth-largest ETF listed in the U.S. with $130 billion in assets under management. It's also the second most traded ETF in the U.S. based on the average daily volume traded.

Why QQQJ?

Long- and short-term investors looking for exposure to the innovative mid-cap companies listed on the Nasdaq may opt for QQQJ. It's Part of Invesco's "innovation suite," which enables investors to select the personalized combination of strategies that best suits their needs and time horizons. The QQQ Innovation Suite acts as a “one-stop-shop” for the NASDAQ-100 companies, plus exposure to the next 100 up-and-coming innovators.

It enables investors with the potential to tilt their investment exposure towards the attributes – including varying investment time horizons, share price, or liquidity needs – they most value for their investment goals.

The components are ranked 101 to 200 by market cap, whereas Nasdaq-100 QQQ ranks the top 100. It may have the potential to one day join the NASDAQ-100. 35 companies are currently in QQQ that used to be part of the index behind QQQJ and graduated.

The commonality is that many of these companies are using technology to disrupt the industries they are in, rather than being classified in the Technology sector. These companies use innovation and technology to create competitive advantages across multiple sectors and industries beyond tech.

Listen to the full podcast episode on the QQQJ ETF:



For more podcast episodes featuring Tom Lydon, visit our podcasts category.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.