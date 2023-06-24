ETF Managers Group LLC - ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ) Declares $0.03 Dividend

ETF Managers Group LLC - ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF said on June 20, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.03 per share ($0.12 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.07 per share.

Shareholders of record as of June 22, 2023 received the payment on June 23, 2023.

At the current share price of $2.96 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.05%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.98%, the lowest has been 0.48%, and the highest has been 8.75%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.80 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 1.15 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.21%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 232 funds or institutions reporting positions in ETF Managers Group LLC - ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF. This is a decrease of 20 owner(s) or 7.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MJ is 0.00%, a decrease of 63.06%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 31.43% to 6,027K shares. The put/call ratio of MJ is 0.11, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

LPL Financial holds 857K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 858K shares, representing a decrease of 0.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MJ by 24.96% over the last quarter.

Bank Of Montreal holds 802K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 752K shares, representing an increase of 6.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MJ by 9.54% over the last quarter.

Stratos Wealth Partners holds 478K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 522K shares, representing a decrease of 9.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MJ by 20.21% over the last quarter.

Commonwealth Equity Services holds 314K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 311K shares, representing an increase of 0.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MJ by 72,507.60% over the last quarter.

Advisor Group Holdings holds 260K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 268K shares, representing a decrease of 2.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MJ by 88.79% over the last quarter.

