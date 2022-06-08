ETF Leaders Powered by the NYSE: Capital Group’s Scott Davis

Capital Group is focused on spreading the word about its new active ETFs, according to the firm’s head of ETF product, Scott Davis.

“This year we’re really focused on getting our initial suite of six ETFs up and running,” Davis told NYSE's Judy Shaw for ETF Leaders, powered by the New York Stock Exchange. “And really, what we’re doing for the rest of the year is getting the message out that investors can now access over 90 years of investment experience with all the benefits of the ETF wrapper.”

Capital Group launched its first suite of six active, transparent ETFs on the New York Stock Exchange in February, consisting of one fixed income core plus income strategy, three equity strategies that invest primarily in the U.S., and two equity strategies that cover international and global.

During the interview, which was conducted at Exchange: An ETF Experience 2022, Davis said that “during these times of uncertainty, volatility, it’s prudent for advisors to take a look at their portfolios and judge their risk tolerances and really think hard about how they’re constructing the portfolios.”

“For advisors thinking about where to go and what to do next, it’s one of the best opportunities for them to reassess their core and really assess what hasn’t been available to them in the past, which, until recently with recent SEC regulation, really actively managed ETFs haven’t been an option for them,” the Capital Group executive explained.

As Capital Group continues to spread the word and “expand awareness” about their new ETFs with advisors (which he adds “have been really positive” in response to the funds), Davis revealed that the ETF issuer is looking to expand its suite of ETFs, particularly within the fixed income space.

