ETF Launches in August 2020: A Review of Trends

There were 13 new ETF listings in August 2020. The listings continued some of the recent trends such as the continued interest in active semi-transparent and defined outcome ETFs. The key launch events for the month are summarized below:

1. T Rowe Price introduces a new form of Active Semi-transparent (AST) ETFs.

T Rowe Price entered the ETF space with the launch of four ETFs on August 5th, 2020, which mirror their existing mutual fund products. These new products are based on T Rowe’s proprietary active ETF structure. Instead of publishing the ETF’s full constituent holdings daily, the manager publishes a daily proxy portfolio basket that has at least 80% overlap with the actual fund holdings. This proxy basket is intended to allow the Authorized Participant (AP) to create and redeem shares in the ETF and avoid divergence between the NAV and price of the fund. The fund manager also publishes portfolio metrics that intends to provide clarity on the relationship between the proxy basket and the actual ETF daily holdings.

This marks the fourth type of Active Semi-Transparent (AST) ETF launched in the US. The three previously launched AST structures are:

Precidian ActiveShares structure: In this structure, the fund creates & redeems shares with an unaffiliated broker-dealer representative of the Authorized Participant, rather than with the AP itself. American Century and Legg Mason have launched ETFs on this structure.

Fidelity Actively Managed structure: Fidelity has launched ETFs based on its own ETF structure, that uses a proxy basket for disclosure, with an iNAV being published every 15 seconds.

NYSE Periodically Disclosed Structure: This structure also uses a proxy ETF basket for disclosure. American Century has launched two ESG ETFs using this structure.

2. Innovator introduces defined outcome bond ETFs

One of the fastest growing ETF categories in the US ETF universe has been defined outcome ETFs, which use options-based strategies to give investors downside protection in exchange for an upside cap. There were 26 defined outcome equity ETF launches in the first half of 2020, followed by an additional five launches of this type in July. In August 2020, Innovator extended this concept to 20 year treasury bonds with two launches (TFJL and TBJL).

Another development in this space in August was First Trust’s launch of BUFR, an ‘ETF of ETFs’ that is a laddered portfolio of four FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETFs.

3. Entry of three new ETF fund sponsors

As mentioned earlier, T Rowe Price was a new entrant this month with the launch of four active semi-transparent ETFs. In addition, there were two other entrants:

CornerCap entered the ETF space with the launch of the CornerCap Fundametrics Large Cap ETF (FUNL), an active large cap fund based on a proprietary multi-factor quant methodology.

Sterling Capital also launched an active ETF (LCG), that holds between 15 and 30 stocks based on a bottom-up fundamental investment process.

The table below summarizes all the new ETF listings in August 2020.

ETF launches in the US, August 2020

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.