ETF Issuer League: Vanguard Back to $2 Trillion

Vanguard’s ETF suite hit $2 trillion weeks ago, but having dipped in value, once again reached that vaunted AUM over the last week according to the ETF Issuer League. The firm didn’t see the highest net inflows in that time, though – that title goes to State Street and its SPDR suite of ETFs, adding $4.5 billion to Vanguard’s $2.2 billion over the last seven days or so. Issuer AUM ($, mm) Net Flows ($, mm) BlackRock Financial Management $2,312,715.40 $2,913.38 Vanguard $2,010,088.46 $2,169.38 State Street $955,047.99 $4,506.07 Invesco $358,760.17 $194.56 Charles Schwab $281,337.72 $222.38 First Trust $137,694.14 -$245.13 JPMorgan Chase $109,456.98 $2,771.41 Dimensional $83,660.91 $452.87 World Gold Council $66,369.23 $39.13 ProShares $61,995.66 -$672.32 VanEck $59,033.96 $366.86 WisdomTree $53,699.70 -$104.15 Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. $38,508.28 $161.57 Fidelity $32,922.15 -$58.71 Goldman Sachs $28,399.84 -$360.44 Rafferty Asset Management $26,161.06 $133.44 Pacer Advisors $23,995.97 $289.23 American Century Investments $22,935.24 $153.10 Northern Trust $21,176.91 -$18.06 Allianz Investment Management LLC $20,888.55 -$154.07 DWS $17,557.21 $90.98 Innovator $12,930.64 $106.27 ARK $12,548.61 -$16.25 Franklin Templeton $11,433.18 $27.42 SS&C $10,705.28 $6.90 CICC $8,867.60 -$14.75 Capital Group $8,270.15 $71.79 Victory Capital $7,973.50 -$8.44 WisdomTree Investments, Inc. $7,711.45 -$49.62 TIAA $7,615.21 -$1.34 Abrdn Plc $7,409.71 $18.95 Janus Henderson $6,444.18 $15.83 Manulife $5,287.85 $19.83 Exchange Traded Concepts $4,701.47 -$13.49 Prudential $4,660.73 -$15.97 Amplify Investments $4,375.27 $17.78 BMO Financial Group $4,126.50 $17.62 The Hartford $4,031.49 -$1.27 New York Life $3,969.79 -$22.94 ETFMG $3,828.38 -$6.50 BNY Mellon $3,799.80 $80.85 Marygold $3,712.75 -$108.07 Alpha Architect $3,478.45 $15.77 Tidal $3,341.08 $10.99 Deutsche Bank $2,243.09 $0.00 Principal $2,192.59 $1.98 Barclays Capital $1,956.28 -$47.37 Cambria $1,887.23 $3.26 Aptus Capital Advisors $1,863.12 $1.51 US Global Investors $1,840.98 $6.36 Power Corporation of Canada $1,551.39 $2.45 Main Management $1,442.61 $1.76 UBS $1,410.80 $5.23 Ameriprise Financial $1,383.71 $29.96 Vident $1,361.02 $5.81 Simplify $1,353.92 $3.68 GraniteShares $1,344.46 -$0.44 Virtus Investment Partners $1,329.52 $2.87 Sprott $1,286.53 $0.20 Horizon Kinetics $1,224.56 -$1.56 Bondbloxx Investment Management LLC $1,181.63 $270.38 Renaissance Health Service Corp. $1,180.25 $61.43 Inspire Investing LLC $1,173.87 -$0.19 Rational Capital LLC $1,161.27 -$7.14 The Motley Fool $1,133.77 $0.00 Distillate Capital $1,040.46 $3.31 AdvisorShares $1,016.59 -$1.30 T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. $986.25 $12.32 AXS Investments $916.26 -$22.69 Davis Advisers $892.02 -$2.62 Defiance ETFs $884.72 -$4.77 Harbor $808.47 -$3.05 Focus Financial Partners $788.99 $2.98 iM Global Partner US LLC $753.97 -$10.42 Timothy Plan $735.42 $1.56 Redwood $671.15 $0.00 Roundhill Investments $606.23 $1.73 Credit Suisse Group AG $583.25 -$9.46 Tortoise $582.40 $0.00 Engine No. 1 $541.44 $0.00 Equitable $526.80 $12.82 Advisors Asset Management $518.81 $0.98 ClearShares LLC $516.79 $0.00 Core Alternative Capital $504.14 -$5.96 Howard Capital Management $501.40 $0.00 Nationwide $496.69 -$3.94 Teucrium $483.18 $1.48 Day Hagan Asset Management $475.37 -$1.66 Anfield Group $463.12 -$1.26 AGF $396.95 -$12.53 Doubleline ETF Adviser LP $375.75 $1.88 Liquid Strategies $373.82 $2.49 FCF Advisors $372.85 $0.00 Neuberger Berman $333.29 -$6.66 Aptus Holdings LLC $303.33 $5.61 Retireful LLC $292.95 -$2.67 Adaptive Investments $273.82 $0.39 Wahed $266.78 $1.95 Oneascent Holdings LLC $254.97 $0.74 Cary Street Partners Financial LLC /VA/ $227.30 $0.00 WBI $211.10 $0.00 Western & Southern Mutual Holding Co. $206.97 $0.65 AmeriLife $206.44 -$1.04 Matthews International Capital Management $204.05 $0.00 Truemark Group $191.26 $1.36 Little Harbor Advisors $191.01 -$0.07 Volatility Shares LLC $188.08 $7.15 Syntax $186.60 -$5.79 Impact Shares $181.90 -$0.04 CI Financial $165.14 -$1.00 CornerCap Investment Counsel, Inc. $153.10 $0.00 Kingsview Partners LLC $152.18 $0.00 Truist $149.54 $0.00 Stf Management LP $147.51 $2.44 Rayliant $139.64 -$0.03 Renaissance Capital $137.43 $0.00 SRN Advisors $134.52 $0.00 Intangible Capital $129.84 -$0.03 Humankind USA LLC $127.04 $0.00 Thrivent Financial for Lutherans $126.55 $3.26 Neil Azous Revocable Trust $123.28 -$1.50 Swan Global Investments $121.76 $0.00 Thor Trading Advisors LLC $121.55 -$0.49 Mcivy Co. LLC $117.05 $0.00 IronHorse Holdings $110.80 $0.00 Arrow Funds $108.97 $0.00 Federated Hermes, Inc. $106.11 $4.08 Paralel Technologies LLC $105.39 $0.00 Baird Financial Group $104.21 -$0.02 Soundwatch Capital LLC $102.39 $0.00 Absolute Investment Advisers LLC $92.69 $0.00 Toews Corp. $88.63 $0.00 Angel Oak Capital Advisors, LLC $81.84 $0.00 Groupe BPCE $74.77 -$0.36 First Manhattan Co. $73.26 $0.00 Inverdale Capital Management LLC $71.88 $3.25 Panagram Structured Asset Management, LLC $68.45 $0.00 Exponential ETFs $68.01 $0.00 SEI Investments $67.46 $0.01 Summit Global Investments, LLC $66.40 $36.67 Beyond Investing $66.29 $0.00 Water Island Capital $64.90 $0.00 Cohanzick Management $64.90 $0.00 Pettee Investors $64.54 $0.10 The Leuthold Group LLC $64.53 $0.00 Alexis Investment Partners LLC $63.42 $0.00 Capital Impact Advisors $60.76 $0.00 Formidable Asset Management $56.32 $0.00 Q3 Asset Management Corp. $53.91 -$1.50 Clockwise Capital LLC $53.76 $0.00 ProcureAM $50.03 $0.00 Client First Investment Management LLC $49.24 $0.00 Logan Capital Management Inc. $47.44 $0.00 GeaSphere LLC $46.77 $0.00 Cambiar Holdings $46.60 -$0.47 2nd Vote Value Investments, Inc $46.19 $0.00 Hennessy Advisors $44.65 $0.00 Guinness Atkinson Asset Management $43.10 $0.00 Alger $41.45 $0.00 Valkyrie Funds LLC $40.07 $2.36 Ridgeline Research LLC $39.86 $0.79 Goose Hollow Capital Management LLC $37.98 $0.00 Acquirers Funds $37.80 $0.00 Neos Investments LLC $37.76 $0.00 Zacks $35.16 $0.59 First Pacific Advisors LP $33.80 $0.56 Advocate Capital Management LLC $30.56 -$0.33 GAMCO Investors, Inc. $28.17 -$0.60 Sheaff Brock Capital Management LLC $28.13 $0.00 ASYMmetric ETFs $27.76 -$5.55 Highland Capital Management $26.38 -$0.02 Cultivar Capital, Inc. $25.52 $0.00 PMV Capital Advisers LLC $25.03 -$0.00 Alphatrai Funds, Inc. $25.00 $0.00 Convergence Investment Partners, LLC $24.29 $0.00 AlphaMark Advisors $23.14 $0.00 Reflection Asset Management, LLC $22.64 -$0.00 Faith Investor Services, LLC $22.32 $0.00 Mairs & Power, Inc. $18.97 $0.00 Point Bridge Capital $18.95 $0.00 Knights of Columbus $18.83 $0.00 Applied Finance Group $18.34 -$1.90 Build Asset Management LLC $17.79 $0.00 Subversive Capital Advisor LLC $13.84 $0.00 ORIX $13.42 $0.00 Lifegoal Investments LLC $12.80 $0.00 Tuttle Tactical Management, LLC $12.37 -$0.99 Changebridge Capital LLC $11.81 $0.00 WealthTrust Asset Management LLC $11.81 $0.00 Democracy Investment Management LLC $11.72 -$0.00 DoubleLine Capital LP $11.04 $0.00 The BAD Investment Company $9.05 $0.00 Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC $7.91 $0.00 Future Fund Advisors $7.91 $0.00 Rcube SAS $7.47 $1.14 Lyrical Partners $5.73 $0.00 VegTech LLC $5.09 $0.00 Digital Currency Group, Inc. $4.78 $0.00 Cboe $4.47 $1.28 V-Square Quantitative Management LLC $3.66 $0.00 Kelly Intelligence LLC $3.34 $0.00 Emerge Capital Management, Inc. $3.06 $0.00 Dynamic Shares LLC $3.00 $0.00 Jacob Asset Management $2.88 $0.00 Spear Advisors LLC $2.87 $0.00 Element ETFs LLC $2.77 $0.00 Hypatia Capital Advisors LLC $2.29 $0.26 Penserra Capital Management LLC $2.12 $0.00 Emles Advisors LLC $2.01 $0.00 Dalton Capital $1.78 $0.00 Convexityshares, LLC $1.72 $0.00 Merk $1.60 $0.00 Bitwise Asset Management, Inc. $1.38 $0.00 Inherent Wealth Fund LLC $1.20 $0.00 Kingsbarn Capital Management LLC $1.14 $0.00 Grizzle Investment Management LLC $1.08 $0.00 Tradelegs LLC $0.53 $0.00 Parabla, LLC $0.49 $0.29 Morgan Stanley $0.00 $0.00 Calamos Family Partners $0.00 $0.00 Sprott Asset Management $0.00 $0.00

Vanguard saw a large chunk of its flows coming into its duo of flagship ETFs, the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO), and its fixed income strategy the Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) with $788 million and $356 million respectively. To little surprise, SPDR and State Street saw the recently 30-year-old SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) add $3.8 billion over the last week, trying to recover some of its YTD outflows totaling -$6.8 billion.

SPDR may be nearing $1 trillion in ETF AUM, but it was JP Morgan Chase that perhaps saw some of the most notable inflows, taking in the largest inflows of the sub $1 trillion category with $2.7 billion over the last week. JP Morgan Chase saw the J.P. Morgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (AMJ) add $2.4 billion over the last week, almost the entirety of the firm’s ETF inflows and almost ten times the inflows for the JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) which has starred so far this year.

ProShares, meanwhile, had less positive news from its ETF flows, with some of the largest outflows led mostly by its ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) and ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) ETFs losing -$355 million and -$191 million respectively over the last week.

