ETF Issuer League: Thank VIX! 7% Jump for Barclays

If volatility wasn't the big theme of the last week already, here comes the ETF Issuer League to underline it. While AUM news week to week tends to focus on the biggest firms and names, this week's standout number came for Barclays Capital and its $1.8 billion AUM ETF suite. The firm's ETFs added $132 million total over the last week, a 7% jump in AUM. That was the largest percentage spike in AUM for issuers larger than $1 billion, and much of it can be attributed to the VIX. Issuer AUM ($, mm) Net Flows ($, mm) BlackRock Financial Management $2,237,184.23 $3,958.47 Vanguard $1,941,989.86 -$12,321.64 State Street $921,278.83 $13,994.61 Invesco $349,820.13 $2,200.16 Charles Schwab $268,346.43 -$175.40 First Trust $135,291.16 -$20.23 JPMorgan Chase $104,157.26 $382.19 Dimensional $79,313.23 $819.75 World Gold Council $63,953.99 $665.55 ProShares $60,293.41 $801.35 VanEck $54,204.48 -$595.50 WisdomTree $51,917.83 $385.19 Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. $37,137.83 $59.68 Fidelity $31,577.16 $5.46 Goldman Sachs $27,960.16 $120.80 Rafferty Asset Management $24,784.21 -$121.33 Pacer Advisors $22,281.18 $167.09 American Century Investments $21,624.64 $215.81 Allianz Investment Management LLC $20,708.31 -$81.09 Northern Trust $20,318.61 -$17.88 DWS $18,939.09 $88.21 ARK $12,740.76 -$220.32 Innovator $12,648.96 $369.62 Franklin Templeton $10,988.36 $95.66 SS&C $10,158.07 -$35.62 CICC $8,792.81 -$82.54 Victory Capital $7,762.72 -$3.32 Capital Group $7,633.02 $55.15 WisdomTree Investments, Inc. $7,534.50 $2.76 TIAA $7,423.95 $3.21 Abrdn Plc $6,936.69 $24.52 Janus Henderson $6,317.76 $39.40 Manulife $5,022.49 -$0.42 Prudential $4,638.12 $21.04 Exchange Traded Concepts $4,626.62 -$7.80 Amplify Investments $4,154.17 $16.11 The Hartford $3,940.36 -$0.46 New York Life $3,881.29 -$9.81 ETFMG $3,703.84 -$17.89 BMO Financial Group $3,611.44 $60.02 BNY Mellon $3,565.26 $0.00 Marygold $3,496.55 $133.32 Alpha Architect $3,219.23 -$86.52 Tidal $3,209.09 $7.59 Principal $2,080.01 $46.44 Cambria $1,868.29 -$17.35 Barclays Capital $1,841.66 $131.66 US Global Investors $1,833.45 $0.00 Aptus Capital Advisors $1,810.56 -$1.33 Power Corporation of Canada $1,507.79 $1.58 Main Management $1,384.76 $10.97 Simplify $1,334.73 -$46.49 Vident $1,310.72 $0.00 GraniteShares $1,308.35 $0.83 Ameriprise Financial $1,286.02 $3.17 UBS $1,281.31 $0.00 Virtus Investment Partners $1,259.47 -$31.84 Sprott $1,201.43 $16.93 Horizon Kinetics $1,197.94 -$17.89 Inspire Investing LLC $1,137.49 $14.95 Rational Capital LLC $1,136.85 -$4.43 AdvisorShares $1,118.74 -$6.48 The Motley Fool $1,091.55 -$0.85 Distillate Capital $1,001.71 $3.12 Renaissance Health Service Corp. $988.99 $52.15 AXS Investments $966.07 $9.67 T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. $927.19 $2.21 Defiance ETFs $883.69 -$5.61 Davis Advisers $871.74 -$0.00 iM Global Partner US LLC $810.35 -$10.55 Bondbloxx Investment Management LLC $803.56 $5.51 Harbor $766.06 -$6.84 Focus Financial Partners $757.59 -$1.29 Timothy Plan $706.77 -$0.67 Merk $685.03 $0.00 Redwood $647.05 $0.00 Roundhill Investments $590.45 $0.09 Credit Suisse Group AG $582.12 -$6.42 Tortoise $544.70 $0.12 Core Alternative Capital $517.85 -$1.50 ClearShares LLC $511.62 $5.02 Engine No. 1 $507.37 $0.00 Nationwide $499.41 -$1.95 Advisors Asset Management $496.02 $5.29 Howard Capital Management $494.49 -$5.46 Teucrium $466.80 -$9.58 Equitable $464.02 $30.08 Day Hagan Asset Management $462.56 -$11.85 Anfield Group $451.35 -$0.04 AGF $392.65 -$15.43 Liquid Strategies $362.63 -$3.24 FCF Advisors $360.50 $0.00 Doubleline ETF Adviser LP $352.41 $0.00 Neuberger Berman $323.48 $1.67 Adaptive Investments $312.51 $0.35 Retireful LLC $296.26 $2.53 Aptus Holdings LLC $277.52 $6.28 Wahed $252.80 $2.92 Oneascent Holdings LLC $249.05 $0.53 Cary Street Partners Financial LLC /VA/ $220.88 $2.40 WBI $207.57 -$1.09 AmeriLife $206.75 -$1.64 Western & Southern Mutual Holding Co. $203.32 $0.00 Deutsche Bank $203.08 $1.29 Matthews International Capital Management $200.72 -$7.73 Little Harbor Advisors $193.22 -$1.28 Volatility Shares LLC $190.26 $25.51 Syntax $185.99 $0.00 Truemark Group $183.29 $0.00 Impact Shares $178.51 $0.01 Kingsview Partners LLC $177.75 $0.00 CI Financial $159.34 -$0.46 CornerCap Investment Counsel, Inc. $146.34 $1.44 Truist $144.27 $0.00 Stf Management LP $142.13 -$3.35 Rayliant $137.33 $0.04 Renaissance Capital $136.11 -$1.41 SRN Advisors $131.65 $1.27 Intangible Capital $125.69 -$0.02 Humankind USA LLC $121.28 $0.00 Neil Azous Revocable Trust $120.85 $0.00 Thor Trading Advisors LLC $119.72 $0.48 Swan Global Investments $119.40 $4.99 Mcivy Co. LLC $116.68 $0.00 Thrivent Financial for Lutherans $111.35 $0.00 Arrow Funds $109.37 -$1.00 IronHorse Holdings $105.84 $0.32 Paralel Technologies LLC $100.69 $0.00 Baird Financial Group $99.04 $0.47 Federated Hermes, Inc. $98.78 $4.12 Soundwatch Capital LLC $98.51 -$0.55 Absolute Investment Advisers LLC $88.37 $0.00 Toews Corp. $85.97 $6.51 Angel Oak Capital Advisors, LLC $81.02 $0.00 First Manhattan Co. $70.51 $0.00 Inverdale Capital Management LLC $67.72 $0.00 Groupe BPCE $67.38 $0.79 Panagram Structured Asset Management, LLC $67.18 $0.00 Exponential ETFs $66.50 $0.00 SEI Investments $65.43 -$0.00 Cohanzick Management $65.37 -$1.68 Beyond Investing $64.51 $0.00 Water Island Capital $63.40 $0.02 The Leuthold Group LLC $63.23 $0.00 Alexis Investment Partners LLC $61.28 $0.00 Pettee Investors $60.83 -$0.23 Formidable Asset Management $53.58 -$3.03 Clockwise Capital LLC $53.55 $0.00 Capital Impact Advisors $53.19 $0.00 Q3 Asset Management Corp. $52.58 -$0.72 ProcureAM $50.37 $0.00 Logan Capital Management Inc. $46.40 $0.00 GeaSphere LLC $46.30 $0.00 Cambiar Holdings $44.82 $0.00 Client First Investment Management LLC $44.63 $1.39 2nd Vote Value Investments, Inc $44.07 $1.64 Hennessy Advisors $43.05 $0.00 Guinness Atkinson Asset Management $42.26 $0.00 Alger $39.55 $1.03 Ridgeline Research LLC $37.76 $0.00 Neos Investments LLC $35.88 $1.00 Acquirers Funds $35.67 $0.31 Goose Hollow Capital Management LLC $34.91 $0.63 Valkyrie Funds LLC $33.89 $0.55 First Pacific Advisors LP $32.14 $0.54 Advocate Capital Management LLC $30.94 -$0.22 Zacks $30.82 $0.00 GAMCO Investors, Inc. $27.87 $0.00 Sheaff Brock Capital Management LLC $26.59 $0.00 Highland Capital Management $26.21 $0.01 ASYMmetric ETFs $26.15 $0.00 PMV Capital Advisers LLC $24.78 $0.00 Cultivar Capital, Inc. $24.36 $0.00 Convergence Investment Partners, LLC $24.00 $0.29 Alphatrai Funds, Inc. $23.93 $0.00 Reflection Asset Management, LLC $23.14 $1.21 AlphaMark Advisors $22.46 $0.00 Faith Investor Services, LLC $21.48 $0.00 Mairs & Power, Inc. $18.56 $0.00 Knights of Columbus $18.23 $0.00 Applied Finance Group $17.62 $0.00 Build Asset Management LLC $17.21 $0.00 Point Bridge Capital $17.04 $0.00 Lyrical Partners $14.61 $0.00 Subversive Capital Advisor LLC $13.37 -$0.60 Tuttle Tactical Management, LLC $13.16 $1.28 ORIX $12.94 $0.00 Lifegoal Investments LLC $12.47 $0.00 Changebridge Capital LLC $11.55 $0.00 Democracy Investment Management LLC $11.26 -$0.00 WealthTrust Asset Management LLC $10.96 $0.00 The BAD Investment Company $8.70 $0.00 Future Fund Advisors $8.16 $0.00 Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC $7.80 $0.00 Rcube SAS $6.06 $0.00 VegTech LLC $4.85 $0.00 Digital Currency Group, Inc. $4.39 -$0.24 V-Square Quantitative Management LLC $3.51 $0.00 Kelly Intelligence LLC $3.33 $0.00 Emerge Capital Management, Inc. $2.94 $0.00 Jacob Asset Management $2.91 $0.00 Spear Advisors LLC $2.81 $0.00 Element ETFs LLC $2.78 $0.00 Dynamic Shares LLC $2.77 $0.00 Convexityshares, LLC $2.10 $0.37 Penserra Capital Management LLC $2.04 $0.00 Emles Advisors LLC $2.01 $0.00 Cboe $1.95 $0.00 Hypatia Capital Advisors LLC $1.73 $0.25 Dalton Capital $1.70 $0.00 Inherent Wealth Fund LLC $1.35 $0.00 Kingsbarn Capital Management LLC $1.13 $0.56 Grizzle Investment Management LLC $1.05 $0.00 Bitwise Asset Management, Inc. $0.68 $0.00 Tradelegs LLC $0.51 $0.00 Calamos Family Partners $0.00 $0.00 Sprott Asset Management $0.00 $0.00 Morgan Stanley $0.00 $0.00

See more: "Of VIX and Return: Volatility ETFs Led Last Week"

The VIX, or the Chicago Board Options Exchange’s CBOE Volatility Index, is a popular measure of volatility in the markets, and the focus of Barclays’ ETF with the largest inflows for the last week, the iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (VXX).

VXX didn’t just lead among Barclay’s iPath ETFs – it blew them away, with its $135 million in net inflows trailed by just $3.5 million for the iPath Series B Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex Total Return ETN (GAZ). That, and the up and down nature of VXX suggest that those gains may or may not stick – but for this week, iPath delivered the largest percentage jump across ETF issuers of size according to VettaFi.

Among the larger ETF issuers, the biggest gainers over the last week were ProShares with $802 million in net inflows for its suite, and Dimensional Fund Advisors (DFA) with $820 million.

ProShares can thank the success of its “ultra” ETFs in gaining flows, with the duo of the ProShares Ultra S&P 500 ETF (SSO) and the ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ ETF (SQQQ) adding $471 million and $413 million respectively. The ultra strategies also including the ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (UVXY) with $145 million, took the top six spots for inflows over the last week at ProShares.

While ProShares’ inflows were larger for its biggest gainers than for DFA’s largest inflow-getting funds, ProShares’ gains were offset by outflows from some of its other ultra and shorting ETFs. DFA’s largest gainers were the Dimensional U.S. Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) at $148 million and the Dimensional U.S. High Profitability ETF (DUHP) at $106 million for the actively managed pair.

For more news, information, and analysis, visit the Alternatives Channel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.