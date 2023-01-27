ETF Issuer League: JPMorgan ETFs Near $100 Billion

Another week went by, and there was a clear standout issuer in the ETF Issuer League: JPMorgan Chase. The megabank’s ETFs added more than double the next closest issuer in net inflows with nearly $5 billion in inflows for the week. That’s almost double the net inflows taken in by Big Three player Vanguard with almost $2.4 billion in net inflows. Issuer AUM ($, mm) Net Flows ($, mm) BlackRock Financial Management $2,320,352.81 -$1,816.68 Vanguard $1,991,032.80 $2,367.29 State Street $963,517.26 $239.57 Invesco $340,563.60 $297.51 Charles Schwab $274,571.16 $1,546.38 First Trust $139,571.07 -$1,463.47 JPMorgan Chase $99,465.41 $4,994.10 Dimensional $78,265.52 $301.03 World Gold Council $62,857.79 $504.56 ProShares $58,311.37 $793.06 VanEck $57,328.49 -$513.02 WisdomTree $51,641.19 -$32.18 Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. $38,228.90 -$18.70 Fidelity $32,144.19 $76.44 Goldman Sachs $27,370.83 -$20.32 Rafferty Asset Management $26,363.73 $399.84 Pacer Advisors $21,707.10 $463.27 Northern Trust $21,568.99 -$25.47 Allianz Investment Management LLC $21,514.21 -$152.38 American Century Investments $20,590.66 $181.14 DWS $19,654.97 $33.92 ARK $12,850.26 $103.23 Innovator $11,858.67 $32.30 CICC $10,955.55 -$22.66 SS&C $10,887.40 $45.38 Franklin Templeton $10,527.75 $154.19 Victory Capital $8,283.72 -$4.33 TIAA $7,538.69 $57.73 Abrdn Plc $7,260.64 $1.10 Capital Group $6,827.98 $138.61 WisdomTree Investments, Inc. $6,416.97 $0.00 Janus Henderson $5,746.20 $44.17 Manulife $5,236.78 $0.86 Exchange Traded Concepts $4,849.43 -$0.93 Prudential $4,172.83 -$28.34 Amplify Investments $4,119.38 $37.25 New York Life $4,097.37 -$7.68 The Hartford $3,968.45 $32.43 BMO Financial Group $3,916.70 $0.00 ETFMG $3,869.42 -$20.19 Marygold $3,388.26 -$73.61 Tidal $3,171.83 $24.54 Alpha Architect $2,251.32 $21.32 US Global Investors $2,244.01 -$59.99 Principal $2,165.69 -$35.15 Barclays Capital $1,989.64 $7.71 Cambria $1,923.93 $8.72 Aptus Capital Advisors $1,870.39 $1.22 BNY Mellon $1,568.65 $26.99 UBS $1,403.41 $0.00 Simplify $1,369.09 $12.46 Vident $1,356.77 $0.00 Main Management $1,355.13 $7.10 Virtus Investment Partners $1,355.12 $8.86 GraniteShares $1,336.42 -$6.67 Ameriprise Financial $1,321.87 -$6.38 Horizon Kinetics $1,310.35 -$11.42 Sprott $1,269.98 $0.00 Rational Capital LLC $1,221.32 -$4.63 AdvisorShares $1,207.56 -$7.52 Inspire Investing LLC $1,156.49 $0.00 The Motley Fool $1,129.56 -$1.42 Distillate Capital $979.06 $16.09 Defiance ETFs $956.61 $0.00 Davis Advisers $947.67 $0.98 iM Global Partner US LLC $940.94 $0.00 T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. $896.44 $5.21 AXS Investments $731.17 $13.75 Bondbloxx Investment Management LLC $668.69 $21.48 Timothy Plan $666.30 $1.08 Redwood $661.51 -$1.30 Harbor $659.43 -$2.24 Merk $648.85 $3.71 Credit Suisse Group AG $641.38 $2.37 Focus Financial Partners $624.26 $7.58 Tortoise $602.49 -$7.15 Roundhill Investments $588.08 $0.00 Core Alternative Capital $573.91 $5.44 Teucrium $527.34 -$18.11 Nationwide $521.17 -$5.80 ClearShares LLC $497.62 $0.00 Day Hagan Asset Management $493.18 $2.03 Engine No. 1 $484.66 $13.75 Howard Capital Management $484.57 $0.00 Advisors Asset Management $474.77 $8.11 Anfield Group $468.80 $0.28 Renaissance Health Service Corp. $463.70 $17.81 AGF $423.68 -$20.09 Liquid Strategies $409.99 -$82.21 Retireful LLC $330.04 -$2.15 Equitable $325.83 -$35.37 FCF Advisors $323.38 $0.00 Adaptive Investments $319.20 $2.39 Doubleline ETF Adviser LP $310.18 $22.36 Oneascent Holdings LLC $244.28 -$1.69 Aptus Holdings LLC $242.56 $0.00 Wahed $236.20 $0.92 WBI $228.98 $0.00 Power Corporation of Canada $219.05 $39.64 AmeriLife $218.85 -$1.04 Cary Street Partners Financial LLC /VA/ $212.03 $8.78 Western & Southern Mutual Holding Co. $207.50 $0.00 Little Harbor Advisors $204.51 -$0.64 Matthews International Capital Management $201.79 $12.66 Truemark Group $200.51 -$0.63 Syntax $196.51 $0.00 Deutsche Bank $186.26 $0.00 Impact Shares $183.04 -$0.03 Kingsview Partners LLC $180.35 $0.00 CI Financial $179.18 $7.58 CornerCap Investment Counsel, Inc. $152.32 $1.53 SRN Advisors $150.74 $0.00 Truist $149.29 -$0.55 Rayliant $145.19 -$0.18 Volatility Shares LLC $144.92 $3.83 Stf Management LP $144.02 $0.00 Renaissance Capital $140.22 $0.00 Mcivy Co. LLC $136.68 -$0.53 Intangible Capital $129.84 $0.00 Humankind USA LLC $129.83 $0.00 Neil Azous Revocable Trust $129.43 $0.57 Swan Global Investments $126.13 -$5.32 Arrow Funds $120.37 $0.00 IronHorse Holdings $110.41 $0.00 Paralel Technologies LLC $102.90 $0.00 Baird Financial Group $102.57 $0.49 Soundwatch Capital LLC $100.75 $0.00 Water Island Capital $100.61 $2.57 Federated Hermes, Inc. $97.49 $0.00 Thor Trading Advisors LLC $94.82 $0.00 Thrivent Financial for Lutherans $93.67 $3.13 Absolute Investment Advisers LLC $91.44 $0.00 Toews Corp. $83.22 -$1.15 Angel Oak Capital Advisors, LLC $78.04 $1.01 First Manhattan Co. $73.39 $0.00 Exponential ETFs $68.77 $0.00 Inverdale Capital Management LLC $68.18 $0.00 Cohanzick Management $66.29 $0.00 Groupe BPCE $65.95 $0.00 Pettee Investors $65.85 $0.70 Beyond Investing $65.24 $0.00 SEI Investments $64.64 $0.62 The Leuthold Group LLC $62.36 $0.74 Alexis Investment Partners LLC $61.15 $0.71 ProcureAM $59.82 $0.00 Formidable Asset Management $54.15 $0.00 Q3 Asset Management Corp. $53.61 $0.00 Capital Impact Advisors $53.49 $0.00 GeaSphere LLC $49.84 $0.00 Logan Capital Management Inc. $46.88 $0.00 Acquirers Funds $43.93 -$0.71 2nd Vote Value Investments, Inc $43.64 $0.00 Hennessy Advisors $43.43 $0.00 Guinness Atkinson Asset Management $42.90 $0.00 Clockwise Capital LLC $42.83 $0.00 Alger $39.26 -$0.77 Ridgeline Research LLC $35.93 $0.00 Advocate Capital Management LLC $33.90 $0.01 First Pacific Advisors LP $31.41 $0.55 Valkyrie Funds LLC $30.43 $1.26 Sheaff Brock Capital Management LLC $29.46 $0.71 GAMCO Investors, Inc. $28.86 $0.25 ASYMmetric ETFs $27.21 $0.00 Highland Capital Management $26.71 -$0.01 Goose Hollow Capital Management LLC $25.62 $0.65 Cultivar Capital, Inc. $25.49 $0.61 Client First Investment Management LLC $24.85 $1.00 AlphaMark Advisors $24.25 $0.00 Convergence Investment Partners, LLC $23.83 $2.62 PMV Capital Advisers LLC $23.34 -$0.01 Faith Investor Services, LLC $21.93 $0.00 Reflection Asset Management, LLC $21.38 -$0.00 Zacks $21.24 $0.00 Mairs & Power, Inc. $18.90 $0.23 Point Bridge Capital $18.87 $0.00 Knights of Columbus $18.77 $0.00 Alphatrai Funds, Inc. $17.67 $0.00 Lyrical Partners $17.44 $0.00 Build Asset Management LLC $17.24 -$14.94 Applied Finance Group $17.08 $0.00 Neos Investments LLC $12.89 $1.50 ORIX $11.85 $0.00 WealthTrust Asset Management LLC $11.44 $0.00 Changebridge Capital LLC $11.36 $0.00 Government of Sweden $11.31 $0.00 Lifegoal Investments LLC $11.18 $1.10 Democracy Investment Management LLC $10.50 $5.21 The BAD Investment Company $9.15 $0.00 Future Fund Advisors $8.88 $0.00 MCCM Group LLC $8.29 $0.00 Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC $7.48 $0.00 Tuttle Tactical Management, LLC $6.62 $0.00 Rcube SAS $6.47 $0.00 Element ETFs LLC $5.63 $0.00 Digital Currency Group, Inc. $5.21 $0.00 VegTech LLC $5.10 $0.00 Panagram Structured Asset Management, LLC $5.00 $5.00 Kelly Intelligence LLC $3.69 $0.00 V-Square Quantitative Management LLC $3.54 $0.00 Emerge Capital Management, Inc. $3.17 $0.00 Jacob Asset Management $3.10 $0.00 Dynamic Shares LLC $2.92 $0.00 Subversive Capital Advisor LLC $2.84 $0.00 Spear Advisors LLC $2.38 $0.00 Big Data Federation, Inc. $2.20 $0.00 Penserra Capital Management LLC $2.08 $0.00 Emles Advisors LLC $2.01 $0.00 Bitwise Asset Management, Inc. $1.70 $0.00 Convexityshares, LLC $1.67 $0.00 Inherent Wealth Fund LLC $1.40 $0.00 Dalton Capital $1.39 $0.00 Kingsbarn Capital Management LLC $1.10 $0.00 Grizzle Investment Management LLC $1.07 $0.00 Hypatia Capital Advisors LLC $1.07 $0.00 Tradelegs LLC $0.54 $0.00 Neuberger Berman $0.00 $0.00

Surprisingly, it was not the JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) and its rampant current income that led the way for the firm, but instead, the JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BBEU) which has been the hot commodity strategy for inflows over the last week. It added $3.2 billion in net inflows for the month – a big leap compared to the 30th birthday ETF SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) with $1.9 billion in that time according to VettaFi.

“JPMorgan has quickly become the leader in the active ETF space and has gained the trust of advisors. They are tapping into established fund managers and continue to offer compelling ETF strategies," said VettaFi Head of Research Todd Rosenbluth. "Their future remains bright.”

BBEU charges just nine basis points for its index of European stocks, designed to cover the top 85% of the float-adjusted market capitalization of European equity markets. The ETF has outperformed its ETF Database Category Average and its Factset Segment Average over the last three months, returning 22.4% in that time.

BlackRock Financial Management and its iShares Suite remained at the top on an AUM basis, though saw the most outflows among all firms with -$1.8 billion in net outflows for the week. Vanguard inched ever closer to $2 trillion in AUM, meanwhile, with its inflows led by the Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX).

Finally, another notable issuer was ProShares, which managed the largest weekly net inflows among all firms with less than $100 billion in AUM. The firm added $793 million for the week with the ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ ETF (SQQQ) leading the way with $631 million.

With the Fed’s rate hike looming next week, investors would do well to keep an eye on how issuers in the ETF world respond to what will be a critical early-year decision, reflected in the ETF Issuer League Table and without.

