ETF Issuer League: Big Three Top AUM, DFA Sees Almost $1 Billion

Big time market uncertainty surrounding the Fed and a possible earnings recession didn’t stop investors from plowing assets into two of the “Big Three” asset managers according to this week's ETF Issuer League. It also didn’t stop some smaller firms from gaining ground, with challengers Dimensional Fund Advisers adding $903 million for the week, the most among all issuers with less than $100 billion in ETF AUM. Issuer AUM ($, mm) Net Flows ($, mm) BlackRock Financial Management $2,294,605.30 $1,247.86 Vanguard $1,959,442.03 $3,672.28 State Street $948,105.70 -$852.04 Invesco $338,057.11 -$1,563.79 Charles Schwab $272,305.00 $2,096.60 First Trust $139,117.87 $1,971.04 JPMorgan Chase $93,435.14 $232.19 Dimensional $77,750.13 $903.11 World Gold Council $62,028.27 $41.57 ProShares $58,974.81 $437.50 VanEck $56,048.07 $278.85 WisdomTree $51,519.29 -$114.12 Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. $37,957.70 $7.37 Fidelity $31,544.42 $153.29 Goldman Sachs $27,040.86 -$7.32 Rafferty Asset Management $24,898.18 $245.09 Allianz Investment Management LLC $21,608.22 -$224.23 Northern Trust $21,422.18 -$69.37 Pacer Advisors $20,927.36 $359.98 American Century Investments $20,599.17 $216.70 DWS $19,504.38 $18.50 ARK $12,288.39 -$106.74 Innovator $11,668.10 $63.63 SS&C $10,902.18 -$3.05 CICC $10,790.39 $145.60 Franklin Templeton $10,420.01 $51.74 Victory Capital $8,257.20 $48.97 TIAA $7,341.85 $31.50 Abrdn Plc $7,330.46 $36.54 Capital Group $6,570.82 $91.48 WisdomTree Investments, Inc. $6,423.22 $30.91 Janus Henderson $5,685.60 $24.18 Manulife $5,293.04 $36.00 Exchange Traded Concepts $4,837.37 $7.88 Prudential $4,196.56 -$66.59 New York Life $4,077.33 -$37.93 Amplify Investments $4,043.57 $2.47 The Hartford $3,999.92 $41.25 ETFMG $3,809.63 -$11.06 BMO Financial Group $3,527.96 $0.00 Marygold Cos, Inc. $3,482.50 -$27.26 Tidal $3,127.00 $56.38 US Global Investors $2,266.07 -$36.11 Alpha Architect $2,203.39 $49.15 Principal $2,166.28 -$2.10 Barclays Capital $1,974.52 -$9.76 Cambria $1,926.00 $27.91 Aptus Capital Advisors $1,857.39 $0.79 BNY Mellon $1,527.84 $14.19 UBS $1,368.40 $0.00 Simplify $1,347.52 -$23.23 Vident $1,345.37 $1.48 GraniteShares $1,333.18 -$0.97 Virtus Investment Partners $1,329.57 $1.96 Ameriprise Financial $1,325.32 -$14.29 Main Management $1,320.61 $2.61 Horizon Kinetics $1,290.10 -$3.22 Sprott $1,257.89 $2.78 AdvisorShares $1,255.22 $14.35 Rational Capital LLC $1,215.42 -$3.48 Inspire Investing LLC $1,144.19 $6.59 The Motley Fool $1,097.29 -$1.41 Distillate Capital $957.69 $6.01 Defiance ETFs $936.74 -$3.25 iM Global Partner US LLC $935.80 -$9.34 Davis Advisers $914.61 $5.90 T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. $883.56 $3.31 AXS Investments $737.27 $53.58 Timothy Plan $660.26 $3.47 Harbor $650.92 $19.57 Credit Suisse Group AG $650.74 $5.35 Redwood $650.33 $0.01 Merk $649.56 $3.71 Bondbloxx Investment Management LLC $648.80 $82.09 Focus Financial Partners $600.58 -$2.91 Tortoise $600.55 -$7.73 Core Alternative Capital $570.84 -$7.84 Roundhill Investments $564.00 -$0.80 Teucrium $553.40 -$10.32 Nationwide $523.89 -$0.95 ClearShares LLC $496.96 -$5.01 Day Hagan Asset Management $480.57 -$0.79 Howard Capital Management $470.50 -$1.70 Anfield Group $469.98 $0.42 Engine No. 1 $461.44 -$0.00 Renaissance Health Service Corp. $460.23 $8.39 Advisors Asset Management $460.13 $3.89 AGF $446.58 $29.52 Liquid Strategies $403.83 $0.00 Retireful LLC $329.74 $3.69 TrimTabs $318.87 $0.00 Cavalier16 $315.92 $0.91 Doubleline ETF Adviser LP $282.23 $2.72 Oneascent Holdings LLC $244.23 $1.35 Aptus Holdings LLC $243.03 $0.00 Wahed $230.68 $0.90 WBI $225.62 $0.00 AmeriLife Group LLC $219.36 -$1.63 Western & Southern Mutual Holding Co. $206.35 $0.00 Cary Street Partners Financial LLC /VA/ $203.80 $1.70 Little Harbor Advisors $201.31 -$15.12 Truemark Group $197.11 $0.00 Equitable Holdings $195.61 $5.01 Syntax $192.92 $0.00 Matthews International Capital Management $184.62 $32.57 Deutsche Bank $183.26 $0.00 Impact Shares $182.74 $0.66 Kingsview Partners LLC $178.44 $0.00 Power Corporation of Canada $174.43 -$0.55 CI Financial $168.99 $0.00 CornerCap Investment Counsel, Inc. $147.49 $0.00 Truist $146.90 $0.00 Volatility Shares LLC $146.58 $12.08 SRN Advisors $145.08 $0.00 Rayliant $144.61 $4.02 Stf Management LP $141.32 -$1.11 Mcivy Co. LLC $137.30 $0.00 Renaissance Capital $136.54 -$2.65 Intangible Capital $130.97 -$0.02 Swan Global Investments $130.09 $0.88 Humankind USA LLC $128.17 $0.00 Neil Azous Revocable Trust $127.91 $1.20 AllianceBernstein Holding $123.74 $0.00 Arrow Funds $119.43 $0.00 IronHorse Holdings $108.72 -$1.36 Baird Financial Group $102.03 $3.37 Paralel Technologies LLC $101.23 $0.00 Soundwatch Capital LLC $99.30 $1.08 Water Island Capital Partners LP $98.09 $0.01 Federated Hermes, Inc. $97.30 $0.78 Thor Trading Advisors LLC $93.91 $1.03 Absolute Investment Advisers LLC $91.10 $0.00 Thrivent Financial for Lutherans $88.89 $4.76 Toews Corp. $84.05 $0.00 Angel Oak Capital Advisors, LLC $78.06 $1.01 First Manhattan Co. $72.15 $0.00 Inverdale Capital Management LLC $69.95 $0.00 Exponential ETFs $66.93 $0.00 Cohanzick Management $66.29 $2.08 Groupe BPCE $65.37 $0.00 Pettee Investors $64.55 $0.70 SEI Investments $64.20 $0.00 Beyond Investing $63.10 $0.00 The Leuthold Group LLC $61.79 $0.00 Alexis Investment Partners LLC $59.52 $0.00 ProcureAM $59.12 -$0.53 Formidable Asset Management $53.95 $0.00 Q3 Asset Management Corp. $52.79 $0.78 Capital Impact Advisors $51.17 $0.00 GeaSphere LLC $49.55 -$1.80 Logan Capital Management Inc. $45.58 $0.00 Hennessy Advisors $43.09 $0.00 2nd Vote Value Investments, Inc $43.05 $0.00 Acquirers Funds $43.00 $0.00 Guinness Atkinson Asset Management $42.49 $0.00 Clockwise Capital LLC $41.71 $0.00 Alger $39.02 $0.00 Ridgeline Research LLC $35.65 $0.00 Advocate Capital Management LLC $32.75 $0.36 Build Asset Management LLC $32.15 $0.00 First Pacific Advisors LP $30.02 $0.00 GAMCO Investors, Inc. $28.58 $0.00 Sheaff Brock Capital Management LLC $27.89 $0.00 ASYMmetric ETFs $27.28 $0.00 Highland Capital Management $26.72 $0.02 Valkyrie Funds LLC $26.09 $0.19 Goose Hollow Capital Management LLC $25.50 $0.00 Cultivar Capital, Inc. $24.52 -$1.25 Client First Investment Management LLC $24.09 $3.26 Convergence Investment Partners, LLC $23.88 $0.00 AlphaMark Advisors $23.82 $0.00 PMV Capital Advisers LLC $23.21 $0.26 Faith Investor Services, LLC $21.50 $0.23 Reflection Asset Management, LLC $21.19 -$0.00 Zacks $20.95 $2.36 Mairs & Power, Inc. $18.66 $0.00 Point Bridge Capital $18.58 $0.00 Knights of Columbus $18.51 $0.00 Alphatrai Funds, Inc. $17.53 $4.01 Lyrical Partners $16.99 $0.00 Applied Finance Group $16.88 $0.00 ORIX $11.81 $4.08 Neos Investments LLC $11.36 $1.00 Government of Sweden $11.31 $0.00 Changebridge Capital LLC $11.30 $0.00 WealthTrust Asset Management LLC $11.26 $0.00 Lifegoal Investments LLC $10.92 $0.00 The BAD Investment Company $8.98 $0.00 Future Fund Advisors $8.47 $0.00 MCCM Group LLC $8.31 $0.00 Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC $7.51 $0.00 Tuttle Tactical Management, LLC $6.57 $0.00 Rcube SAS $6.46 $0.59 Element ETFs LLC $5.64 $0.00 Nuveen Investments, Inc. $5.37 $0.00 Democracy Investment Management LLC $5.24 $0.00 VegTech LLC $5.10 $0.00 Digital Currency Group, Inc. $4.68 $0.00 Kelly Intelligence LLC $3.61 $0.00 V-Square Quantitative Management LLC $3.49 $0.00 Emerge Capital Management, Inc. $3.12 $0.00 Jacob Asset Management $2.97 $0.00 Dynamic Shares LLC $2.88 $0.00 Subversive Capital Advisor LLC $2.79 $0.00 Spear Advisors LLC $2.23 $0.00 Big Data Federation, Inc. $2.16 $0.00 Penserra Capital Management LLC $2.03 $0.00 Emles Advisors LLC $2.01 $0.00 Convexityshares, LLC $1.76 $0.00 Bitwise Asset Management, Inc. $1.62 $0.00 Dalton Capital $1.36 $0.00 Inherent Wealth Fund LLC $1.36 $0.00 Kingsbarn Capital Management LLC $1.10 $0.00 Hypatia Capital Advisors LLC $1.05 $0.80 Grizzle Investment Management LLC $1.03 $0.00 Tradelegs LLC $0.53 $0.00 Neuberger Berman $0.00 $0.00

Vanguard, which is closing in on $2 trillion in ETF AUM itself, saw the largest flows for the week with $3.7 billion, as BlackRock and its iShares ETF brand retained the top spot at $2.3 trillion in ETF AUM with $1.2 billion coming in for the week. State Street and its SSGA SPDR ETFs saw outflows of $852 million.

BlackRock’s iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) added $2.4 billion over the last week according to VettaFi, with $139 billion ETF AUM First Trust adding $1.6 billion in its First Trust Capital Strength ETF (FTCS). For comparison, First Trust added $2 billion in total for the week, with FTCS a key driver.

Dimensional’s flows were more evenly distributed, led by the Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE), the Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM), and the Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) which added $115 million, $110 million, and $100 million for the week according to VettaFi.

ProShares was another standout with its $438 million in weekly net inflows, adding to its overall $59 billion in ETF AUM. The shop’s inflows were driven almost entirely by the $757 million into the ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ ETF (SQQQ) and its 3x daily short leverage approach to the NASDAQ-100 Index, with a significant amount of those inflows offset by $446 million in outflows from the ProShares UltraPro QQQ ETF (TQQQ) and its bullish, daily 3x long view on the same index.

Emerging markets were a clear theme for the week in both equities and bonds, as investors looked for both undervalued equities abroad as well as yields from bonds foreign and domestic. Issuers are scrapping for flows in the ETF Issuer League, as investors try to will the Fed to engineer a soft landing, with much more volatility ahead before matters are settled.

