ETF Issuer League: Big Spikes for American Century, DWS

The ETF Issuer League Table includes ETF issuers of all sizes, from BlackRock’s iShares suite and Vanguard’s roster of low fee, each with hundreds of billions worth of ETF AUM, to smaller shops with just a few billion dollars across their ETF lineup. For those firms, there are notable milestones to watch for too, with every billion another occasion worth nothing. Issuer AUM ($, mm) Net Flows ($, mm) BlackRock Financial Management $2,260,571.01 $2,803.03 Vanguard $1,975,538.54 $1,464.22 State Street $934,906.96 $1,073.88 Invesco $352,177.20 $1,734.39 Charles Schwab $275,083.07 -$121.28 First Trust $138,910.61 $71.62 JPMorgan Chase $105,153.25 $426.22 Dimensional $81,607.83 $741.83 ProShares $61,864.69 $76.28 World Gold Council $58,368.57 -$516.77 VanEck $53,212.57 $362.01 WisdomTree $52,256.06 $337.60 Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. $38,433.02 $363.82 Fidelity $32,211.63 -$72.73 Goldman Sachs $27,773.89 -$16.15 Rafferty Asset Management $25,359.04 $201.86 Pacer Advisors $23,037.83 $211.15 American Century Investments $22,468.42 $405.79 Allianz Investment Management LLC $21,330.91 $102.33 Northern Trust $20,874.06 $44.88 DWS $19,343.91 $110.53 ARK $12,821.38 -$97.44 Innovator $12,347.42 $49.05 Franklin Templeton $10,943.94 $116.45 SS&C $10,711.94 -$39.42 CICC $9,139.38 -$95.91 Victory Capital $8,017.15 -$26.03 WisdomTree Investments, Inc. $7,792.64 $39.44 TIAA $7,601.62 $4.13 Capital Group $7,527.13 $119.02 Abrdn Plc $6,595.52 $12.50 Janus Henderson $6,175.10 $31.17 Manulife $5,301.32 -$27.41 Exchange Traded Concepts $4,748.07 -$31.33 Prudential $4,645.79 $70.27 Amplify Investments $4,189.04 $14.51 The Hartford $3,951.79 -$24.29 New York Life $3,930.87 -$10.75 ETFMG $3,809.84 $14.81 Marygold $3,633.23 -$31.92 BNY Mellon $3,612.13 -$4.94 BMO Financial Group $3,605.69 $0.00 Tidal $3,210.79 $23.87 Alpha Architect $2,514.85 $33.05 US Global Investors $2,114.72 -$33.10 Principal $2,071.84 $2.10 Cambria $2,003.85 $15.25 Barclays Capital $1,807.53 -$362.63 Aptus Capital Advisors $1,807.01 -$12.02 Power Corporation of Canada $1,515.71 $0.03 Simplify $1,428.33 -$49.76 Main Management $1,412.82 -$5.68 Virtus Investment Partners $1,411.51 $4.49 UBS $1,367.01 $0.00 Vident $1,337.73 -$1.45 Ameriprise Financial $1,296.41 $11.30 Horizon Kinetics $1,267.00 $1.15 GraniteShares $1,247.72 -$21.82 Sprott $1,193.04 $5.75 AdvisorShares $1,181.40 -$6.75 Inspire Investing LLC $1,164.57 -$3.69 AXS Investments $1,162.84 -$34.26 Rational Capital LLC $1,153.53 -$3.48 The Motley Fool $1,114.81 -$3.19 Distillate Capital $1,031.25 $4.31 iM Global Partner US LLC $937.74 $9.30 T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. $928.15 $1.57 Davis Advisers $922.13 $8.03 Defiance ETFs $918.71 $0.36 Focus Financial Partners $785.16 $0.00 Harbor $782.54 $7.27 Renaissance Health Service Corp. $781.02 $117.45 Bondbloxx Investment Management LLC $767.76 $29.29 Timothy Plan $742.07 -$1.88 Redwood $682.12 $8.08 Credit Suisse Group AG $667.79 $1.64 Merk $643.31 $0.00 Roundhill Investments $586.86 -$3.25 Tortoise $585.68 $0.00 Core Alternative Capital $536.08 -$4.49 Engine No. 1 $515.62 $1.99 Advisors Asset Management $515.61 $11.90 Nationwide $501.77 -$6.74 Howard Capital Management $499.75 $0.00 ClearShares LLC $499.07 $10.03 Teucrium $494.36 -$5.45 Day Hagan Asset Management $488.31 $1.60 Anfield Group $459.18 -$1.05 AGF $404.56 $11.64 Equitable $387.69 $11.22 Liquid Strategies $367.05 $1.70 FCF Advisors $366.82 $26.78 Doubleline ETF Adviser LP $357.45 $33.60 Neuberger Berman $327.11 $0.12 Adaptive Investments $317.14 -$1.86 Retireful LLC $291.11 $0.54 Aptus Holdings LLC $269.21 $4.99 Wahed $247.48 $2.87 Oneascent Holdings LLC $237.66 -$0.84 WBI $218.95 -$1.40 Cary Street Partners Financial LLC /VA/ $210.98 -$5.62 AmeriLife $209.90 -$1.23 Matthews International Capital Management $207.50 $4.94 Western & Southern Mutual Holding Co. $203.23 $0.00 Little Harbor Advisors $194.14 -$0.63 Syntax $192.51 $0.00 Truemark Group $187.82 -$11.11 Deutsche Bank $183.67 $0.00 Kingsview Partners LLC $176.94 $0.00 Impact Shares $176.64 $0.05 CI Financial $169.73 $0.00 CornerCap Investment Counsel, Inc. $151.98 $0.00 Truist $149.13 $0.55 Stf Management LP $142.46 $0.00 Renaissance Capital $141.43 -$7.14 Rayliant $140.98 -$3.92 Volatility Shares LLC $138.87 $9.60 SRN Advisors $132.48 $0.00 Humankind USA LLC $127.12 $0.00 Intangible Capital $126.76 $0.02 Thor Trading Advisors LLC $124.20 $0.00 Neil Azous Revocable Trust $121.21 -$0.50 Mcivy Co. LLC $117.06 $0.00 Swan Global Investments $116.69 -$0.87 Thrivent Financial for Lutherans $116.49 $3.48 Arrow Funds $115.94 $0.00 Baird Financial Group $108.06 $1.20 IronHorse Holdings $107.91 $0.33 Paralel Technologies LLC $104.95 $0.00 Soundwatch Capital LLC $100.13 -$0.55 Federated Hermes, Inc. $96.18 $0.82 Absolute Investment Advisers LLC $88.62 $0.70 Toews Corp. $80.26 $0.65 Angel Oak Capital Advisors, LLC $79.21 $0.00 Water Island Capital $74.57 $0.02 Inverdale Capital Management LLC $72.78 $0.00 First Manhattan Co. $72.41 $0.00 Panagram Structured Asset Management, LLC $68.36 $0.00 Exponential ETFs $68.05 $0.00 SEI Investments $67.06 $0.60 Pettee Investors $67.03 $0.66 Cohanzick Management $66.89 $0.00 Groupe BPCE $65.99 $0.00 Beyond Investing $65.81 $0.00 The Leuthold Group LLC $63.70 $0.00 Alexis Investment Partners LLC $62.94 $0.00 Q3 Asset Management Corp. $57.34 $0.00 Formidable Asset Management $54.67 $0.60 ProcureAM $54.64 -$2.00 Capital Impact Advisors $54.11 -$0.38 Clockwise Capital LLC $49.13 $2.31 Logan Capital Management Inc. $47.67 $0.01 GeaSphere LLC $47.50 -$0.45 Cambiar Holdings $46.82 $0.01 Client First Investment Management LLC $45.21 $1.76 2nd Vote Value Investments, Inc $44.15 $0.86 Hennessy Advisors $43.89 $0.00 Advocate Capital Management LLC $43.02 $1.45 Guinness Atkinson Asset Management $42.49 $0.00 Alger $39.22 $0.00 Ridgeline Research LLC $38.38 $0.00 Acquirers Funds $37.58 $0.00 First Pacific Advisors LP $32.34 $0.57 Neos Investments LLC $31.69 $4.50 Zacks $31.25 $1.15 Goose Hollow Capital Management LLC $30.06 $0.00 GAMCO Investors, Inc. $29.43 $0.26 Sheaff Brock Capital Management LLC $28.79 -$0.48 Valkyrie Funds LLC $27.68 -$0.69 ASYMmetric ETFs $27.55 $0.00 Highland Capital Management $26.72 -$0.00 Cultivar Capital, Inc. $25.29 $0.60 AlphaMark Advisors $24.06 $0.00 Convergence Investment Partners, LLC $23.80 $0.00 Alphatrai Funds, Inc. $23.59 $0.00 PMV Capital Advisers LLC $23.07 -$0.01 Faith Investor Services, LLC $22.28 $0.45 Reflection Asset Management, LLC $21.93 -$0.00 Knights of Columbus $18.55 $0.00 Point Bridge Capital $18.38 $0.00 Mairs & Power, Inc. $18.28 $0.00 Applied Finance Group $17.68 $0.00 Build Asset Management LLC $16.99 $0.00 Lyrical Partners $15.71 $0.00 Subversive Capital Advisor LLC $13.75 $0.62 Tuttle Tactical Management, LLC $13.37 $6.19 ORIX $12.68 $0.00 Changebridge Capital LLC $12.11 $0.87 Lifegoal Investments LLC $11.99 $0.00 Democracy Investment Management LLC $11.42 $0.00 WealthTrust Asset Management LLC $11.22 $0.00 The BAD Investment Company $10.00 $1.03 Future Fund Advisors $8.56 $0.00 MCCM Group LLC $8.34 $0.00 Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC $7.81 $0.00 Rcube SAS $6.24 $0.00 VegTech LLC $5.00 $0.00 Digital Currency Group, Inc. $4.48 $0.00 Kelly Intelligence LLC $3.73 $0.00 V-Square Quantitative Management LLC $3.52 $0.00 Jacob Asset Management $3.14 $0.17 Dynamic Shares LLC $3.10 $0.00 Emerge Capital Management, Inc. $3.05 $0.00 Spear Advisors LLC $2.83 $0.00 Element ETFs LLC $2.79 $0.00 Cboe $2.08 $0.69 Penserra Capital Management LLC $2.07 $0.00 Emles Advisors LLC $2.01 $0.00 Dalton Capital $1.77 $0.00 Hypatia Capital Advisors LLC $1.61 $0.00 Convexityshares, LLC $1.45 $0.00 Inherent Wealth Fund LLC $1.42 $0.00 Grizzle Investment Management LLC $1.05 $0.00 Bitwise Asset Management, Inc. $0.64 $0.00 Kingsbarn Capital Management LLC $0.55 $0.00 Tradelegs LLC $0.52 $0.00 Calamos Family Partners $0.00 $0.00 Sprott Asset Management $0.00 $0.00 Morgan Stanley $0.00 $0.00

That’s the case this week for DWS Investments in the ETF issuer league, which the firm nearing $20 billion in ETF AUM at $19.3 billion, following its recent one week net inflows of $110 million. That total is one of the highest among issuers with less than $20 billion in AUM, surpassed by Franklin Templeton with $116 million, with Franklin Templeton trailing at just $10.9 billion in ETF AUM as of the last week.

DWS can thank its Xtrackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF (HYDW) which added $89 million alone over the last week for a significant contribution to those overall flows. HYDW tracks an index of junk bonds and charges 20 basis points, looking for debt that exhibits lower market beta.

Dimensional Fund Advisors continued to dominate the sub-$100 billion issuers with $741 million in net inflows for the week according to VettaFi’s ETF Database, but it was trailed notably by American Century Investments, which added $406 million for the week.

American Century’s flows arrived for the week almost entirely thanks to its Avantis Investors brand, with the Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (AVDV) adding $123.5 million. Small caps have been an area of interest at VettaFi of late, as investors have taken to the smaller firms thanks in part to their perceived success amid downturns.

AVDV, like its Avantis siblings, is actively managed. AVDV looks for higher returns by emphasizing securities from small-cap, value firms outside of the U.S. in developed countries. AVDV charges 36 basis points and has returned 6% YTD, outperforming both its ETF Database Category Average and its Factset Segment Average in that time.

For more news, information, and analysis, visit the Core Strategies Channel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.