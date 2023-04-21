ETF Issuer League: American Century Gets EM Boost

Emerging markets have been a popular place for equities-hungry investors wary of a looming U.S. recession this year, and that didn’t stop over the last week. American Century Investments, which hasn’t lacked for flows into some of its broader active ETFs this year, saw big flows in the middle part of the ETF Issuer League Table driven principally by the Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM). Issuer AUM ($, mm) Net Flows ($, mm) BlackRock Financial Management $2,325,309.38 $278.99 Vanguard $2,030,110.07 $2,885.08 State Street $966,855.44 $1,544.95 Invesco $361,334.98 -$1,731.62 Charles Schwab $283,657.85 $143.07 First Trust $138,247.68 -$37.06 JPMorgan Chase $110,231.98 $221.50 Dimensional $84,941.92 $539.50 World Gold Council $65,541.88 -$245.79 ProShares $62,992.12 $216.54 VanEck $58,059.42 -$553.10 WisdomTree $54,154.08 $132.65 Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. $38,818.35 -$24.72 Fidelity $33,315.62 $50.39 Goldman Sachs $28,629.98 $5.88 Rafferty Asset Management $26,950.21 $292.46 Pacer Advisors $24,231.68 $167.44 American Century Investments $23,386.57 $266.85 Northern Trust $21,303.67 $50.11 Allianz Investment Management LLC $20,799.90 $9.29 DWS $17,739.45 $85.85 Innovator $13,134.85 $82.41 ARK $13,037.28 $132.41 Franklin Templeton $11,503.02 $64.37 SS&C $10,682.95 -$0.80 CICC $8,898.05 $17.18 Capital Group $8,594.59 $228.05 Victory Capital $8,063.51 $71.97 WisdomTree Investments, Inc. $7,754.33 $16.83 TIAA $7,700.87 -$13.87 Abrdn Plc $7,542.63 $102.91 Janus Henderson $6,470.88 $29.74 Manulife $5,353.57 $22.10 Prudential $4,706.62 $39.40 Exchange Traded Concepts $4,694.29 -$26.15 Amplify Investments $4,426.26 $16.77 BMO Financial Group $4,138.05 $20.01 The Hartford $4,035.90 $10.41 New York Life $3,987.39 $10.04 BNY Mellon $3,814.30 -$20.37 ETFMG $3,802.45 -$4.61 Marygold $3,542.81 -$154.00 Alpha Architect $3,525.26 $31.74 Tidal $3,388.77 $14.91 Principal $2,410.75 $188.90 Deutsche Bank $2,279.41 $1.34 US Global Investors $1,942.17 $38.89 Barclays Capital $1,904.45 -$23.31 Cambria $1,898.71 $6.58 Aptus Capital Advisors $1,843.46 -$17.74 Power Corporation of Canada $1,560.11 $2.23 Main Management $1,460.57 $8.25 Simplify $1,393.83 $24.62 Ameriprise Financial $1,387.58 $11.43 Vident $1,374.84 $4.35 GraniteShares $1,345.85 $6.01 Virtus Investment Partners $1,331.28 $1.57 UBS $1,277.13 -$141.27 Sprott $1,274.64 $12.88 Renaissance Health Service Corp. $1,235.55 $56.91 Horizon Kinetics $1,202.85 -$9.53 Bondbloxx Investment Management LLC $1,184.44 $6.47 Inspire Investing LLC $1,183.03 $3.03 The Motley Fool $1,151.59 -$3.12 Rational Capital LLC $1,145.34 -$6.59 Distillate Capital $1,048.75 $2.16 AdvisorShares $1,026.23 $5.38 T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. $1,004.61 $5.90 Davis Advisers $916.65 -$2.71 AXS Investments $909.58 $3.87 Defiance ETFs $873.02 -$4.72 Harbor $820.85 $4.89 Focus Financial Partners $808.01 $0.87 iM Global Partner US LLC $752.74 -$12.56 Timothy Plan $736.32 -$1.72 Redwood $676.50 $1.54 Roundhill Investments $610.92 -$1.94 Tortoise $578.20 $0.00 Credit Suisse Group AG $569.31 -$8.39 Engine No. 1 $555.19 $5.77 Advisors Asset Management $533.79 $10.90 Equitable $527.85 $1.53 ClearShares LLC $516.77 $0.00 Howard Capital Management $511.57 $0.00 Core Alternative Capital $500.89 -$0.59 Nationwide $494.73 -$3.98 Teucrium $491.01 $2.70 Day Hagan Asset Management $483.53 $2.50 Anfield Group $464.17 $0.62 Doubleline ETF Adviser LP $413.59 $9.28 AGF $396.39 $4.14 FCF Advisors $377.62 $2.38 Liquid Strategies $374.26 -$2.31 Neuberger Berman $332.12 $0.00 Aptus Holdings LLC $320.19 $17.44 Retireful LLC $289.10 -$4.63 Adaptive Investments $278.34 $1.96 Wahed $270.98 $0.98 Morgan Stanley $269.59 -$0.03 Oneascent Holdings LLC $265.66 $11.88 Cary Street Partners Financial LLC /VA/ $226.40 $1.71 WBI $212.02 $0.00 Western & Southern Mutual Holding Co. $207.13 -$0.04 AmeriLife $205.63 -$0.62 Volatility Shares LLC $204.77 $31.53 Matthews International Capital Management $195.90 -$8.72 Truemark Group $191.99 -$1.17 Syntax $187.91 $0.00 Little Harbor Advisors $187.25 -$4.47 Impact Shares $183.59 $1.76 CI Financial $164.10 -$2.44 CornerCap Investment Counsel, Inc. $155.15 $0.50 Kingsview Partners LLC $151.97 $0.00 Stf Management LP $151.37 $1.13 Truist $150.56 -$0.56 Rayliant $141.63 $0.36 Renaissance Capital $140.73 $0.00 SRN Advisors $135.04 $0.00 Thrivent Financial for Lutherans $127.80 $0.00 Humankind USA LLC $127.78 $0.00 Intangible Capital $127.31 -$3.97 Neil Azous Revocable Trust $122.50 $0.00 Thor Trading Advisors LLC $122.06 -$0.24 Swan Global Investments $120.47 -$2.48 Mcivy Co. LLC $116.60 $0.00 IronHorse Holdings $109.64 -$1.34 Arrow Funds $108.92 $0.00 Federated Hermes, Inc. $107.34 $0.87 Paralel Technologies LLC $106.01 $0.00 Soundwatch Capital LLC $103.56 $0.00 Baird Financial Group $103.34 -$1.35 Absolute Investment Advisers LLC $93.15 $0.00 Toews Corp. $88.89 $0.00 Summit Global Investments, LLC $88.85 $22.11 Angel Oak Capital Advisors, LLC $83.74 $2.02 Natixis Global Asset Management $77.39 $2.23 First Manhattan Co. $73.76 $0.00 Inverdale Capital Management LLC $71.75 $0.00 SEI Investments $69.43 $1.27 Exponential ETFs $69.22 -$0.06 Panagram Structured Asset Management, LLC $67.88 $0.00 Cohanzick Management $67.10 $2.11 Beyond Investing $66.81 $0.00 Pettee Investors $65.57 $0.30 Water Island Capital $65.41 $0.01 The Leuthold Group LLC $64.69 $0.00 Alexis Investment Partners LLC $64.16 $0.00 Capital Impact Advisors $61.83 $0.00 Formidable Asset Management $56.22 $0.00 Clockwise Capital LLC $54.95 $0.00 Q3 Asset Management Corp. $54.94 $0.76 ProcureAM $50.08 $0.00 Client First Investment Management LLC $48.82 -$0.94 Logan Capital Management Inc. $48.19 $0.00 GeaSphere LLC $47.38 $0.00 Cambiar Holdings $46.82 -$0.02 2nd Vote Value Investments, Inc $45.77 -$0.87 Hennessy Advisors $45.35 $0.00 Neos Investments LLC $43.85 $5.96 Guinness Atkinson Asset Management $43.51 $0.00 Alger $42.68 $0.00 Valkyrie Funds LLC $40.73 $0.59 Ridgeline Research LLC $40.33 $0.00 Acquirers Funds $38.13 $0.00 Goose Hollow Capital Management LLC $37.49 $0.00 Zacks $36.73 $1.20 First Pacific Advisors LP $34.56 $0.00 Advocate Capital Management LLC $32.53 -$0.00 GAMCO Investors, Inc. $28.77 $0.27 Sheaff Brock Capital Management LLC $28.61 $0.00 ASYMmetric ETFs $27.71 $0.00 Highland Capital Management $26.31 $0.02 DoubleLine Capital LP $26.08 $15.05 Cultivar Capital, Inc. $25.52 $0.00 ORIX $25.46 $10.07 Alphatrai Funds, Inc. $25.24 $0.00 PMV Capital Advisers LLC $25.07 -$0.00 Convergence Investment Partners, LLC $24.45 $0.00 AlphaMark Advisors $23.38 $0.00 Reflection Asset Management, LLC $22.90 $0.01 Faith Investor Services, LLC $22.77 $0.23 Point Bridge Capital $19.17 $0.00 Knights of Columbus $19.03 $0.00 Mairs & Power, Inc. $18.60 $0.00 Applied Finance Group $18.57 $0.00 Build Asset Management LLC $17.75 $0.00 Subversive Capital Advisor LLC $14.02 $0.00 Lifegoal Investments LLC $12.76 $0.00 Tuttle Tactical Management, LLC $12.40 -$0.00 WealthTrust Asset Management LLC $11.90 $0.00 Democracy Investment Management LLC $11.80 $0.00 Changebridge Capital LLC $11.80 $0.00 The BAD Investment Company $9.19 $0.00 Future Fund Advisors $8.04 $0.00 Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC $7.86 $0.00 Rcube SAS $6.95 -$0.58 Lyrical Partners $5.82 $0.00 VegTech LLC $5.18 $0.00 Digital Currency Group, Inc. $5.06 $0.00 Cboe $4.61 $0.00 V-Square Quantitative Management LLC $3.71 $0.00 Kelly Intelligence LLC $3.54 $0.00 Dynamic Shares LLC $3.12 $0.00 Emerge Capital Management, Inc. $3.07 $0.00 Jacob Asset Management $3.00 $0.00 Spear Advisors LLC $2.92 $0.00 Element ETFs LLC $2.79 $0.00 Hypatia Capital Advisors LLC $2.30 $0.00 Penserra Capital Management LLC $2.16 $0.00 Emles Advisors LLC $2.01 $0.00 Dalton Capital $1.80 $0.00 Convexityshares, LLC $1.54 $0.00 Sammons Enterprises, Inc. $1.50 $1.00 Bitwise Asset Management, Inc. $1.36 $0.00 Merk $1.36 -$0.23 Inherent Wealth Fund LLC $1.26 $0.00 Kingsbarn Capital Management LLC $1.14 $0.00 Grizzle Investment Management LLC $1.09 $0.00 Tradelegs LLC $0.55 $0.00 Parabla, LLC $0.50 $0.00 Calamos Family Partners $0.00 $0.00 Sprott Asset Management $0.00 $0.00

AVEM’s inflows weren’t just the largest for the firm over the last week and the last four weeks – it also saw four times the next highest amount of inflows for American Century’s ETF suites over the last week. Whether it’s the 33 basis point fee or that it hit its notable three-year mark in the fall, the strategy has added $1.3 billion over the last six months and is currently outperforming both its ETF Database Category Average and its Factset Segment Average according to VettaFi.

See more: “Watch These ETFs as EM Equities Are Poised to Rebound”

Those flows for American Century led the firm to a top-two position for flows among the $20 billion AUM crowd. Elsewhere in the ETF Issuer League Table in the sub-$10 billion AUM range, Capital Group added $228 million for the week, well above its near peers in terms of AUM. All of its ETFs saw inflows for the last week according to VettaFi, led by $53 million for the Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV).

Unsurprisingly, Vanguard’s ETF inflows led the way, adding nearly $3 billion in that time behind strong inflows for, of course, the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) with $650 million coming in. One standout strategy, however, was the Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (VGK) which added $371 million, suggesting broader interest in Europe as an investment area.

Finally, the week saw big outflows for Invesco, although almost entirely from the broad market fund the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) at -$2.2 billion in outflows, though that also did coincide with about $1 billion in outflows for the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) suggesting that QQQ wasn’t alone in taking a hit.

For more news, information, and analysis, visit the Core Strategies Channel .

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.