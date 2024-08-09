News & Insights

This ETF Holds Stocks Insiders Want to Own

August 09, 2024 — 10:38 am EDT

August 09, 2024

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the SPDR S&P Retail ETF (Symbol: XRT) shows an impressive 10.6% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp (Symbol: GO), which makes up 2.06% of the SPDR S&P Retail ETF (Symbol: XRT), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $5,608,623 worth of GO, making it the #36 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at GO:

GO — last trade: $19.73 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
03/22/2024 Erik D. Ragatz Director 36,500 $28.25 $1,031,016
05/14/2024 John E. Bachman Director 10,000 $20.09 $200,950
05/10/2024 Erik D. Ragatz Director 100,000 $20.91 $2,090,616

And Dollar Tree Inc (Symbol: DLTR), the #54 largest holding among components of the SPDR S&P Retail ETF (Symbol: XRT), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $5,224,235 worth of DLTR, which represents approximately 1.92% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at DLTR is detailed in the table below:

DLTR — last trade: $94.93 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
03/18/2024 Daniel J. Heinrich Director 1,000 $127.85 $127,850
04/01/2024 Jeffrey A. Davis Chief Financial Officer 1,800 $136.00 $244,794

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

