This ETF Holds Stocks Insiders Want to Own

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the SPDR S&P Retail ETF (Symbol: XRT) shows an impressive 10.6% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Grocery Outlet Holding Corp (Symbol: GO), which makes up 2.06% of the SPDR S&P Retail ETF (Symbol: XRT), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $5,608,623 worth of GO, making it the #36 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at GO:
GO — last trade: $19.73 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/22/2024
|Erik D. Ragatz
|Director
|36,500
|$28.25
|$1,031,016
|05/14/2024
|John E. Bachman
|Director
|10,000
|$20.09
|$200,950
|05/10/2024
|Erik D. Ragatz
|Director
|100,000
|$20.91
|$2,090,616
And Dollar Tree Inc (Symbol: DLTR), the #54 largest holding among components of the SPDR S&P Retail ETF (Symbol: XRT), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $5,224,235 worth of DLTR, which represents approximately 1.92% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at DLTR is detailed in the table below:
DLTR — last trade: $94.93 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/18/2024
|Daniel J. Heinrich
|Director
|1,000
|$127.85
|$127,850
|04/01/2024
|Jeffrey A. Davis
|Chief Financial Officer
|1,800
|$136.00
|$244,794
