This ETF Holds Stocks Insiders Want to Own

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the SPDR S&P Retail ETF (Symbol: XRT) shows an impressive 10.6% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp (Symbol: GO), which makes up 2.06% of the SPDR S&P Retail ETF (Symbol: XRT), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $5,608,623 worth of GO, making it the #36 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at GO:

GO — last trade: $19.73 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 03/22/2024 Erik D. Ragatz Director 36,500 $28.25 $1,031,016 05/14/2024 John E. Bachman Director 10,000 $20.09 $200,950 05/10/2024 Erik D. Ragatz Director 100,000 $20.91 $2,090,616

And Dollar Tree Inc (Symbol: DLTR), the #54 largest holding among components of the SPDR S&P Retail ETF (Symbol: XRT), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $5,224,235 worth of DLTR, which represents approximately 1.92% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at DLTR is detailed in the table below:

DLTR — last trade: $94.93 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 03/18/2024 Daniel J. Heinrich Director 1,000 $127.85 $127,850 04/01/2024 Jeffrey A. Davis Chief Financial Officer 1,800 $136.00 $244,794

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:

 MMR Historical Stock Prices

 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding PCX

 ASAN Stock Predictions



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.