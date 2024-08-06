This ETF Holds Stocks Insiders Want to Own

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (KIE) shows an impressive 14.0% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Kemper Corp (Symbol: KMPR), which makes up 2.02% of the SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (KIE), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $18,408,586 worth of KMPR, making it the #21 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at KMPR:
KMPR — last trade: $61.71 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/10/2024
|Gerald Laderman
|Director
|5,000
|$61.01
|$305,050
|05/03/2024
|Alberto J. Paracchini
|Director
|425
|$58.54
|$24,880
And Selective Insurance Group Inc (Symbol: SIGI), the #45 largest holding among components of the SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (KIE), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $16,332,097 worth of SIGI, which represents approximately 1.79% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at SIGI is detailed in the table below:
SIGI — last trade: $85.11 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|07/22/2024
|John J. Marchioni
|President and CEO
|2,400
|$83.56
|$200,532
|07/23/2024
|Terrence W. Cavanaugh
|Director
|2,000
|$85.85
|$171,700
