This ETF Holds Stocks Insiders Want to Own

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (KIE) shows an impressive 14.0% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Kemper Corp (Symbol: KMPR), which makes up 2.02% of the SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (KIE), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $18,408,586 worth of KMPR, making it the #21 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at KMPR:

KMPR — last trade: $61.71 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 05/10/2024 Gerald Laderman Director 5,000 $61.01 $305,050 05/03/2024 Alberto J. Paracchini Director 425 $58.54 $24,880

And Selective Insurance Group Inc (Symbol: SIGI), the #45 largest holding among components of the SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (KIE), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $16,332,097 worth of SIGI, which represents approximately 1.79% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at SIGI is detailed in the table below:

SIGI — last trade: $85.11 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 07/22/2024 John J. Marchioni President and CEO 2,400 $83.56 $200,532 07/23/2024 Terrence W. Cavanaugh Director 2,000 $85.85 $171,700

