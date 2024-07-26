This ETF Holds Stocks Insiders Want to Own

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Growth Strength ETF (Symbol: FTGS) shows an impressive 10.1% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Cummins, Inc. (Symbol: CMI), which makes up 1.99% of the First Trust Growth Strength ETF (Symbol: FTGS), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $10,962,096 worth of CMI, making it the #37 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CMI:

CMI — last trade: $283.17 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 02/27/2024 Daniel William Fisher Director 562 $266.57 $149,810 05/20/2024 Marvin Boakye VP - Chief Human Resources Off 1,745 $286.04 $499,133 05/24/2024 Jeffrey T. Wiltrout VP - Corporate Strategy 282 $285.11 $80,401

And Caterpillar Inc. (Symbol: CAT), the #43 largest holding among components of the First Trust Growth Strength ETF (Symbol: FTGS), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $10,808,344 worth of CAT, which represents approximately 1.96% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at CAT is detailed in the table below:

CAT — last trade: $344.30 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 02/23/2024 David Maclennan Director 350 $323.37 $113,180 05/03/2024 David Maclennan Director 500 $337.39 $168,695 05/20/2024 Gerald Johnson Director 100 $356.40 $35,640

