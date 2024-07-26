This ETF Holds Stocks Insiders Want to Own

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Growth Strength ETF (Symbol: FTGS) shows an impressive 10.1% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Cummins, Inc. (Symbol: CMI), which makes up 1.99% of the First Trust Growth Strength ETF (Symbol: FTGS), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $10,962,096 worth of CMI, making it the #37 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CMI:
CMI — last trade: $283.17 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|02/27/2024
|Daniel William Fisher
|Director
|562
|$266.57
|$149,810
|05/20/2024
|Marvin Boakye
|VP - Chief Human Resources Off
|1,745
|$286.04
|$499,133
|05/24/2024
|Jeffrey T. Wiltrout
|VP - Corporate Strategy
|282
|$285.11
|$80,401
And Caterpillar Inc. (Symbol: CAT), the #43 largest holding among components of the First Trust Growth Strength ETF (Symbol: FTGS), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $10,808,344 worth of CAT, which represents approximately 1.96% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at CAT is detailed in the table below:
CAT — last trade: $344.30 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|02/23/2024
|David Maclennan
|Director
|350
|$323.37
|$113,180
|05/03/2024
|David Maclennan
|Director
|500
|$337.39
|$168,695
|05/20/2024
|Gerald Johnson
|Director
|100
|$356.40
|$35,640
