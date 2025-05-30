Markets
MRNA

This ETF Holds Stocks Insiders Want to Own

May 30, 2025 — 01:42 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT) shows an impressive 10.4% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA), which makes up 0.14% of the Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $26,875,284 worth of MRNA, making it the #75 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at MRNA:

MRNA — last trade: $26.93 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
03/03/2025 Paul Sagan Director 31,620 $31.76 $1,004,251
03/03/2025 Stephane Bancel Chief Executive Officer 160,314 $31.22 $5,004,318

And Neogen Corp (Symbol: NEOG), the #223 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT), shows 11 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $4,175,686 worth of NEOG, which represents approximately 0.02% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at NEOG is detailed in the table below:

NEOG — last trade: $6.21 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
01/16/2025 John Edward Adent CEO 23,035 $11.03 $254,076
01/16/2025 David H. Naemura CFO 14,800 $11.11 $164,428
04/10/2025 John Patrick Moylan Chief Accounting Officer 10,000 $5.07 $50,700
04/22/2025 Rafael A. Rodriguez Director 7,474 $4.59 $34,306
04/22/2025 James P. Tobin Director 10,000 $4.73 $47,268
04/22/2025 Jeffrey D. Capello Director 20,712 $4.84 $100,217
04/23/2025 Amy M. Rocklin Chief Legal Officer 12,500 $4.99 $62,375
04/24/2025 James C. Borel Director 35,000 $4.89 $171,290
04/24/2025 William T. Boehm Director 5,000 $5.24 $26,175
04/24/2025 James C. Borel Director 30,000 $4.99 $149,700
04/25/2025 Catherine E. Woteki Director 5,770 $5.17 $29,831
05/12/2025 Aashima Gupta Director 16,000 $6.25 $99,987

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:

 ATHA shares outstanding history
 NUZE Options Chain
 PBFX market cap history

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksETFs
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
ATHA shares outstanding history-> NUZE Options Chain-> PBFX market cap history-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

MRNA
NEOG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.