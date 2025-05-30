This ETF Holds Stocks Insiders Want to Own

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT) shows an impressive 10.4% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA), which makes up 0.14% of the Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $26,875,284 worth of MRNA, making it the #75 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at MRNA:
MRNA — last trade: $26.93 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/03/2025
|Paul Sagan
|Director
|31,620
|$31.76
|$1,004,251
|03/03/2025
|Stephane Bancel
|Chief Executive Officer
|160,314
|$31.22
|$5,004,318
And Neogen Corp (Symbol: NEOG), the #223 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT), shows 11 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $4,175,686 worth of NEOG, which represents approximately 0.02% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at NEOG is detailed in the table below:
NEOG — last trade: $6.21 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|01/16/2025
|John Edward Adent
|CEO
|23,035
|$11.03
|$254,076
|01/16/2025
|David H. Naemura
|CFO
|14,800
|$11.11
|$164,428
|04/10/2025
|John Patrick Moylan
|Chief Accounting Officer
|10,000
|$5.07
|$50,700
|04/22/2025
|Rafael A. Rodriguez
|Director
|7,474
|$4.59
|$34,306
|04/22/2025
|James P. Tobin
|Director
|10,000
|$4.73
|$47,268
|04/22/2025
|Jeffrey D. Capello
|Director
|20,712
|$4.84
|$100,217
|04/23/2025
|Amy M. Rocklin
|Chief Legal Officer
|12,500
|$4.99
|$62,375
|04/24/2025
|James C. Borel
|Director
|35,000
|$4.89
|$171,290
|04/24/2025
|William T. Boehm
|Director
|5,000
|$5.24
|$26,175
|04/24/2025
|James C. Borel
|Director
|30,000
|$4.99
|$149,700
|04/25/2025
|Catherine E. Woteki
|Director
|5,770
|$5.17
|$29,831
|05/12/2025
|Aashima Gupta
|Director
|16,000
|$6.25
|$99,987
