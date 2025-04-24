This ETF Holds Stocks Insiders Want to Own

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF (TECB) shows an impressive 10.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA), which makes up 0.42% of the iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF (TECB), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,548,795 worth of MRNA, making it the #43 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at MRNA:
MRNA — last trade: $26.54 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/03/2025
|Paul Sagan
|Director
|31,620
|$31.76
|$1,004,251
|03/03/2025
|Stephane Bancel
|Chief Executive Officer
|160,314
|$31.22
|$5,004,318
