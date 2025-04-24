This ETF Holds Stocks Insiders Want to Own

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF (TECB) shows an impressive 10.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA), which makes up 0.42% of the iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF (TECB), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,548,795 worth of MRNA, making it the #43 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at MRNA:

MRNA — last trade: $26.54 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 03/03/2025 Paul Sagan Director 31,620 $31.76 $1,004,251 03/03/2025 Stephane Bancel Chief Executive Officer 160,314 $31.22 $5,004,318

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:

 CGF Videos

 ROK shares outstanding history

 EEQ market cap history



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.