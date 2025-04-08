Markets
This ETF Holds Stocks Insiders Want to Own

April 08, 2025 — 09:32 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Miller Value Partners Appreciation ETF (MVPA) shows an impressive 16.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Centene Corp (Symbol: CNC), which makes up 5.56% of the Miller Value Partners Appreciation ETF (MVPA), has seen 7 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $3,278,569 worth of CNC, making it the #2 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CNC:

CNC — last trade: $61.35 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
11/08/2024 Sarah London Chief Executive Officer 4,117 $60.80 $250,314
11/13/2024 Andrew Lynn Asher Chief Financial Officer 17,200 $58.14 $1,000,008
12/16/2024 H. James Dallas Director 1,693 $59.01 $99,904
12/16/2024 Jessica L. Blume Director 250 $59.48 $14,870
12/16/2024 Christopher J. Coughlin Director 10,000 $59.44 $594,400
12/13/2024 Theodore R. Samuels II Director 5,000 $58.86 $294,300
12/18/2024 Thomas Greco Director 17,000 $59.75 $1,015,750

