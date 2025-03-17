This ETF Holds Stocks Insiders Want to Own

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF (ACTV) shows an impressive 12.3% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Evolent Health Inc (Symbol: EVH), which makes up 0.70% of the LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF (ACTV), has seen 9 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $406,725 worth of EVH, making it the #16 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at EVH:
EVH — last trade: $9.41 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/04/2025
|Brendan B. Springstubb
|Director
|5,000
|$8.75
|$43,750
|03/06/2025
|Peter J. Grua
|Director
|11,040
|$9.01
|$99,470
|03/06/2025
|Seth Blackley
|Chief Executive Officer
|55,225
|$9.01
|$497,577
|03/07/2025
|Brendan B. Springstubb
|Director
|15,000
|$9.27
|$139,050
|03/06/2025
|Russell Monroe Glass
|Director
|5,400
|$9.27
|$50,058
|03/07/2025
|Kim Keck
|Director
|10,540
|$9.44
|$99,498
|03/06/2025
|Craig A. Barbarosh
|Director
|2,000
|$8.81
|$17,620
|03/06/2025
|Diane Holder
|Director
|2,735
|$9.33
|$25,518
|03/06/2025
|Daniel Joseph McCarthy
|PRESIDENT
|11,040
|$9.01
|$99,470
|03/07/2025
|Richard M. Jelinek
|Director
|30,000
|$9.12
|$273,750
