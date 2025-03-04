This ETF Holds Stocks Insiders Want to Own

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF (Symbol: URNJ) shows an impressive 10.3% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Uranium Energy Corp (Symbol: UEC), which makes up 10.33% of the Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF (Symbol: URNJ), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $22,830,534 worth of UEC, making it the #2 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at UEC:

UEC — last trade: $4.92 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 09/06/2024 Amir Adnani President and CEO 60,000 $4.10 $246,270 09/06/2024 Scott Melbye EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT 9,500 $4.18 $39,712

