This ETF Holds Stocks Insiders Want to Own

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF (Symbol: URNJ) shows an impressive 10.3% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Uranium Energy Corp (Symbol: UEC), which makes up 10.33% of the Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF (Symbol: URNJ), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $22,830,534 worth of UEC, making it the #2 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at UEC:
UEC — last trade: $4.92 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|09/06/2024
|Amir Adnani
|President and CEO
|60,000
|$4.10
|$246,270
|09/06/2024
|Scott Melbye
|EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT
|9,500
|$4.18
|$39,712
