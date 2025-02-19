This ETF Holds Stocks Insiders Want to Own

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (Symbol: PBW) shows an impressive 10.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Shoals Technologies Group Inc (Symbol: SHLS), which makes up 1.17% of the Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (Symbol: PBW), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $3,189,858 worth of SHLS, making it the #56 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at SHLS:
SHLS — last trade: $4.08 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|11/21/2024
|Brandon Moss
|Chief Executive Officer
|22,300
|$4.55
|$101,465
|11/22/2024
|Dominic Bardos
|Chief Financial Officer
|15,000
|$4.71
|$70,650
And Hyliion Holdings Corp (Symbol: HYLN), the #57 largest holding among components of the Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (Symbol: PBW), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $3,086,955 worth of HYLN, which represents approximately 1.14% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at HYLN is detailed in the table below:
HYLN — last trade: $2.09 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|09/11/2024
|Govindaraj Ramasamy
|Chief Commercial Officer
|30,000
|$1.92
|$57,600
|11/20/2024
|Jeffrey A. Craig
|Director
|50,000
|$2.95
|$147,500
