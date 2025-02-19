News & Insights

Markets
PBW

This ETF Holds Stocks Insiders Want to Own

February 19, 2025 — 09:34 am EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (Symbol: PBW) shows an impressive 10.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc (Symbol: SHLS), which makes up 1.17% of the Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (Symbol: PBW), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $3,189,858 worth of SHLS, making it the #56 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at SHLS:

SHLS — last trade: $4.08 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
11/21/2024 Brandon Moss Chief Executive Officer 22,300 $4.55 $101,465
11/22/2024 Dominic Bardos Chief Financial Officer 15,000 $4.71 $70,650

And Hyliion Holdings Corp (Symbol: HYLN), the #57 largest holding among components of the Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (Symbol: PBW), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $3,086,955 worth of HYLN, which represents approximately 1.14% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at HYLN is detailed in the table below:

HYLN — last trade: $2.09 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
09/11/2024 Govindaraj Ramasamy Chief Commercial Officer 30,000 $1.92 $57,600
11/20/2024 Jeffrey A. Craig Director 50,000 $2.95 $147,500

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:

 HGTY Average Annual Return
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding IVEG
 ASC Dividend History

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksETFs
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
HGTY Average Annual Return-> Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding IVEG-> ASC Dividend History-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

PBW
SHLS
HYLN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.