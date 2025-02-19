This ETF Holds Stocks Insiders Want to Own

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (Symbol: PBW) shows an impressive 10.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc (Symbol: SHLS), which makes up 1.17% of the Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (Symbol: PBW), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $3,189,858 worth of SHLS, making it the #56 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at SHLS:

SHLS — last trade: $4.08 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 11/21/2024 Brandon Moss Chief Executive Officer 22,300 $4.55 $101,465 11/22/2024 Dominic Bardos Chief Financial Officer 15,000 $4.71 $70,650

And Hyliion Holdings Corp (Symbol: HYLN), the #57 largest holding among components of the Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (Symbol: PBW), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $3,086,955 worth of HYLN, which represents approximately 1.14% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at HYLN is detailed in the table below:

HYLN — last trade: $2.09 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 09/11/2024 Govindaraj Ramasamy Chief Commercial Officer 30,000 $1.92 $57,600 11/20/2024 Jeffrey A. Craig Director 50,000 $2.95 $147,500

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:

 HGTY Average Annual Return

 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding IVEG

 ASC Dividend History



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.