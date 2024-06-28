This ETF Holds Stocks Insiders Want to Own

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (IDU) shows an impressive 10.1% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Dominion Energy Inc (Symbol: D), which makes up 3.32% of the iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (IDU), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $38,730,804 worth of D, making it the #8 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at D:
D — last trade: $49.61 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/04/2024
|Robert M. Blue
|Chair, President and CEO
|21,735
|$45.91
|$997,891
|03/06/2024
|Joseph M. Rigby
|Director
|2,130
|$46.94
|$99,998
