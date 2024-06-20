This ETF Holds Stocks Insiders Want to Own

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (IDU) shows an impressive 10.1% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Alliant Energy Corp (Symbol: LNT), which makes up 1.03% of the iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (IDU), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $13,250,277 worth of LNT, making it the #30 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at LNT:
LNT — last trade: $49.62 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|02/20/2024
|Raja Sundararajan
|Executive Vice President
|500
|$48.26
|$24,128
|02/20/2024
|Lisa M. Barton
|President and CEO
|1,100
|$48.56
|$53,416
