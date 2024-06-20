Markets
This ETF Holds Stocks Insiders Want to Own

June 20, 2024 — 11:58 am EDT

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (IDU) shows an impressive 10.1% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Alliant Energy Corp (Symbol: LNT), which makes up 1.03% of the iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (IDU), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $13,250,277 worth of LNT, making it the #30 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at LNT:

LNT — last trade: $49.62 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
02/20/2024 Raja Sundararajan Executive Vice President 500 $48.26 $24,128
02/20/2024 Lisa M. Barton President and CEO 1,100 $48.56 $53,416

