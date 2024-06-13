This ETF Holds Stocks Insiders Want to Own

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Income Opportunities ETF (FCEF) shows an impressive 12.4% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (Symbol: GDV), which makes up 2.88% of the First Trust Income Opportunities ETF (FCEF), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $966,830 worth of GDV, making it the #12 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at GDV:

GDV — last trade: $22.80 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 02/22/2024 John Chester Ball President & Treasurer 12 $22.38 $269 06/11/2024 Robert P. Astorino Director 200 $22.75 $4,550

And Central Securities Corporation (Symbol: CET), the #25 largest holding among components of the First Trust Income Opportunities ETF (FCEF), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $672,148 worth of CET, which represents approximately 2.00% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at CET is detailed in the table below:

CET — last trade: $43.92 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 03/14/2024 John C. Hill CEO and President 300 $39.94 $11,982 04/18/2024 John C. Hill CEO and President 400 $40.41 $16,164 04/19/2024 Andrew J. O'neill Vice President 800 $40.13 $32,104 05/02/2024 John C. Hill CEO & President 500 $40.79 $20,395

