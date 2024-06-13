This ETF Holds Stocks Insiders Want to Own

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Income Opportunities ETF (FCEF) shows an impressive 12.4% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (Symbol: GDV), which makes up 2.88% of the First Trust Income Opportunities ETF (FCEF), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $966,830 worth of GDV, making it the #12 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at GDV:
GDV — last trade: $22.80 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|02/22/2024
|John Chester Ball
|President & Treasurer
|12
|$22.38
|$269
|06/11/2024
|Robert P. Astorino
|Director
|200
|$22.75
|$4,550
And Central Securities Corporation (Symbol: CET), the #25 largest holding among components of the First Trust Income Opportunities ETF (FCEF), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $672,148 worth of CET, which represents approximately 2.00% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at CET is detailed in the table below:
CET — last trade: $43.92 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/14/2024
|John C. Hill
|CEO and President
|300
|$39.94
|$11,982
|04/18/2024
|John C. Hill
|CEO and President
|400
|$40.41
|$16,164
|04/19/2024
|Andrew J. O'neill
|Vice President
|800
|$40.13
|$32,104
|05/02/2024
|John C. Hill
|CEO & President
|500
|$40.79
|$20,395
