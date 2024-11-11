This ETF Holds Companies With Heavy Insider Buying - ESML

News & Insights

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (Symbol: ESML) shows an impressive 222.6% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Chart Industries Inc (Symbol: GTLS), which makes up 15.20% of the iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (Symbol: ESML), has seen 4 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $295,461,975 worth of GTLS, making it the #126 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at GTLS:

GTLS — last trade: $166.59 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
05/16/2024 Linda S. Harty Director 500 $155.00 $77,500
09/05/2024 Jillian C. Evanko President and CEO 440 $114.31 $50,296
09/11/2024 Paul E. Mahoney Director 500 $106.55 $53,275
09/13/2024 Linda S. Harty Director 1,000 $113.50 $113,500
09/16/2024 Herbert Hotchkiss VP, GC and Secretary 212 $117.72 $24,957

And Arcosa Inc (Symbol: ACA), the #186 largest holding among components of the iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (Symbol: ESML), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $197,692,797 worth of ACA, which represents approximately 10.17% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at ACA is detailed in the table below:

ACA — last trade: $105.72 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
08/08/2024 Antonio Carrillo President & CEO 12,125 $82.05 $994,909
09/12/2024 Steven J. Demetriou Director 6,000 $87.70 $526,200

