This ETF Holds Companies With Heavy Insider Buying - ESML

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (Symbol: ESML) shows an impressive 222.6% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Chart Industries Inc (Symbol: GTLS), which makes up 15.20% of the iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (Symbol: ESML), has seen 4 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $295,461,975 worth of GTLS, making it the #126 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at GTLS:
GTLS — last trade: $166.59 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/16/2024
|Linda S. Harty
|Director
|500
|$155.00
|$77,500
|09/05/2024
|Jillian C. Evanko
|President and CEO
|440
|$114.31
|$50,296
|09/11/2024
|Paul E. Mahoney
|Director
|500
|$106.55
|$53,275
|09/13/2024
|Linda S. Harty
|Director
|1,000
|$113.50
|$113,500
|09/16/2024
|Herbert Hotchkiss
|VP, GC and Secretary
|212
|$117.72
|$24,957
And Arcosa Inc (Symbol: ACA), the #186 largest holding among components of the iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (Symbol: ESML), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $197,692,797 worth of ACA, which represents approximately 10.17% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at ACA is detailed in the table below:
ACA — last trade: $105.72 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/08/2024
|Antonio Carrillo
|President & CEO
|12,125
|$82.05
|$994,909
|09/12/2024
|Steven J. Demetriou
|Director
|6,000
|$87.70
|$526,200
