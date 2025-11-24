Markets
TRIN

This ETF Holds Companies With Heavy Insider Buying - DVDN

November 24, 2025 — 12:17 pm EST

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Kingsbarn Dividend Opportunity ETF (DVDN) shows an impressive 29.9% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Trinity Capital Inc (Symbol: TRIN), which makes up 6.80% of the Kingsbarn Dividend Opportunity ETF (DVDN), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $225,758 worth of TRIN, making it the #4 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at TRIN:

TRIN — last trade: $14.35 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
06/05/2025 Ronald E. Estes Director 1,300 $14.15 $18,396
06/12/2025 Ronald E. Estes Director 1,700 $14.53 $24,700
08/08/2025 Kyle Steven Brown CEO, President and CIO 3,200 $15.78 $50,496
09/03/2025 Ronald E. Estes Director 1,000 $16.15 $16,146
09/11/2025 Ronald E. Estes Director 3,000 $16.10 $48,290
09/12/2025 Ronald E. Estes Director 1,000 $16.08 $16,080
11/07/2025 Ronald E. Estes Director 2,000 $14.44 $28,880
11/07/2025 Steve Louis Brown Executive Chairman 6,100 $14.41 $87,930
11/07/2025 Kyle Steven Brown CEO, President and CIO 6,920 $14.44 $99,925
11/18/2025 Steve Louis Brown Executive Chairman 2,137 $14.52 $31,029
11/19/2025 Ronald E. Estes 1,500 $14.44 $21,655

And Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Inc (Symbol: AOMR), the #16 largest holding among components of the Kingsbarn Dividend Opportunity ETF (DVDN), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $136,902 worth of AOMR, which represents approximately 4.13% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at AOMR is detailed in the table below:

AOMR — last trade: $8.32 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
08/07/2025 Jonathan Morgan Director 5,000 $9.03 $45,174
11/18/2025 W. D. Minami Director 3,441 $8.32 $28,619

