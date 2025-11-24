This ETF Holds Companies With Heavy Insider Buying - DVDN

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Kingsbarn Dividend Opportunity ETF (DVDN) shows an impressive 29.9% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Trinity Capital Inc (Symbol: TRIN), which makes up 6.80% of the Kingsbarn Dividend Opportunity ETF (DVDN), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $225,758 worth of TRIN, making it the #4 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at TRIN:
TRIN — last trade: $14.35 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|06/05/2025
|Ronald E. Estes
|Director
|1,300
|$14.15
|$18,396
|06/12/2025
|Ronald E. Estes
|Director
|1,700
|$14.53
|$24,700
|08/08/2025
|Kyle Steven Brown
|CEO, President and CIO
|3,200
|$15.78
|$50,496
|09/03/2025
|Ronald E. Estes
|Director
|1,000
|$16.15
|$16,146
|09/11/2025
|Ronald E. Estes
|Director
|3,000
|$16.10
|$48,290
|09/12/2025
|Ronald E. Estes
|Director
|1,000
|$16.08
|$16,080
|11/07/2025
|Ronald E. Estes
|Director
|2,000
|$14.44
|$28,880
|11/07/2025
|Steve Louis Brown
|Executive Chairman
|6,100
|$14.41
|$87,930
|11/07/2025
|Kyle Steven Brown
|CEO, President and CIO
|6,920
|$14.44
|$99,925
|11/18/2025
|Steve Louis Brown
|Executive Chairman
|2,137
|$14.52
|$31,029
|11/19/2025
|Ronald E. Estes
|1,500
|$14.44
|$21,655
And Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Inc (Symbol: AOMR), the #16 largest holding among components of the Kingsbarn Dividend Opportunity ETF (DVDN), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $136,902 worth of AOMR, which represents approximately 4.13% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at AOMR is detailed in the table below:
AOMR — last trade: $8.32 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/07/2025
|Jonathan Morgan
|Director
|5,000
|$9.03
|$45,174
|11/18/2025
|W. D. Minami
|Director
|3,441
|$8.32
|$28,619
