This ETF Holds Companies With Heavy Insider Buying - DIVB

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the iShares Core Dividend ETF (DIVB) shows an impressive 607.7% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Synovus Financial Corp (Symbol: SNV), which makes up 1.77% of the iShares Core Dividend ETF (DIVB), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $9,455,475 worth of SNV, making it the #280 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at SNV:
SNV — last trade: $50.04 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/21/2024
|Andrew J. Gregory Jr.
|EVP & Chief Financial Officer
|28,000
|$40.02
|$1,120,700
|06/07/2024
|D. Wayne Akins Jr.
|EVP, Chief Comm Banking Off.
|24,500
|$37.40
|$916,300
|10/22/2024
|Thomas T. Dierdorff
|EVP, Corp. & Inv. Banking
|1,841
|$48.86
|$89,951
And Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (Symbol: HR), the #322 largest holding among components of the iShares Core Dividend ETF (DIVB), shows 4 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $5,997,897 worth of HR, which represents approximately 1.12% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at HR is detailed in the table below:
HR — last trade: $17.92 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/12/2024
|Thomas N. Bohjalian
|Director
|9,000
|$17.39
|$156,501
|08/20/2024
|Thomas N. Bohjalian
|Director
|6,000
|$17.45
|$104,700
|08/30/2024
|Peter F. Lyle Sr.
|Director
|1,500
|$17.71
|$26,563
|09/04/2024
|Thomas N. Bohjalian
|Director
|14,000
|$17.88
|$250,320
|09/05/2024
|John Knox Singleton
|Director
|6,500
|$18.24
|$118,564
|09/05/2024
|James Joseph Kilroy IV
|Director
|12,900
|$18.26
|$235,554
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
Also see:
VICE YTD Return
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding PEZ
ETFs Holding CHKE
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.