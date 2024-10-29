News & Insights

This ETF Holds Companies With Heavy Insider Buying - DIVB

October 29, 2024 — 09:44 am EDT

October 29, 2024

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the iShares Core Dividend ETF (DIVB) shows an impressive 607.7% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Synovus Financial Corp (Symbol: SNV), which makes up 1.77% of the iShares Core Dividend ETF (DIVB), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $9,455,475 worth of SNV, making it the #280 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at SNV:

SNV — last trade: $50.04 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
05/21/2024 Andrew J. Gregory Jr. EVP & Chief Financial Officer 28,000 $40.02 $1,120,700
06/07/2024 D. Wayne Akins Jr. EVP, Chief Comm Banking Off. 24,500 $37.40 $916,300
10/22/2024 Thomas T. Dierdorff EVP, Corp. & Inv. Banking 1,841 $48.86 $89,951

And Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (Symbol: HR), the #322 largest holding among components of the iShares Core Dividend ETF (DIVB), shows 4 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $5,997,897 worth of HR, which represents approximately 1.12% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at HR is detailed in the table below:

HR — last trade: $17.92 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
08/12/2024 Thomas N. Bohjalian Director 9,000 $17.39 $156,501
08/20/2024 Thomas N. Bohjalian Director 6,000 $17.45 $104,700
08/30/2024 Peter F. Lyle Sr. Director 1,500 $17.71 $26,563
09/04/2024 Thomas N. Bohjalian Director 14,000 $17.88 $250,320
09/05/2024 John Knox Singleton Director 6,500 $18.24 $118,564
09/05/2024 James Joseph Kilroy IV Director 12,900 $18.26 $235,554

