This ETF Holds Companies With Heavy Insider Buying - DIVB

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the iShares Core Dividend ETF (Symbol: DIVB) shows an impressive 601.8% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Norfolk Southern Corp (Symbol: NSC), which makes up 59.94% of the iShares Core Dividend ETF (Symbol: DIVB), has seen 6 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $324,975,509 worth of NSC, making it the #49 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at NSC:

NSC — last trade: $252.37 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 05/30/2024 John C. Huffard Jr. Director 3,398 $219.92 $747,288 05/29/2024 Richard H. Anderson Director 1,000 $221.00 $221,000 05/29/2024 Gilbert H. Lamphere Director 680 $219.77 $149,446 05/29/2024 Claude Mongeau Director 5,650 $221.00 $1,248,650 05/30/2024 Thomas Colm Kelleher Director 2,282 $219.96 $501,958 06/03/2024 Sameh Fahmy Director 2,000 $222.18 $444,355 06/14/2024 Sameh Fahmy Director 2,000 $219.25 $438,500 07/29/2024 Richard H. Anderson Director 2,000 $247.48 $494,960 08/02/2024 Sameh Fahmy Director 1,000 $244.10 $244,097

And Cummins, Inc. (Symbol: CMI), the #78 largest holding among components of the iShares Core Dividend ETF (Symbol: DIVB), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $199,983,988 worth of CMI, which represents approximately 36.89% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at CMI is detailed in the table below:

CMI — last trade: $335.51 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 05/20/2024 Marvin Boakye VP - Chief Human Resources Off 1,745 $286.04 $499,133 05/24/2024 Jeffrey T. Wiltrout VP - Corporate Strategy 282 $285.11 $80,401

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:

 Dividend Yield

 GNTX Options Chain

 GFI Stock Predictions



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.