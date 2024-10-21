This ETF Holds Companies With Heavy Insider Buying - DIVB

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the iShares Core Dividend ETF (Symbol: DIVB) shows an impressive 601.8% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Norfolk Southern Corp (Symbol: NSC), which makes up 59.94% of the iShares Core Dividend ETF (Symbol: DIVB), has seen 6 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $324,975,509 worth of NSC, making it the #49 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at NSC:
NSC — last trade: $252.37 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/30/2024
|John C. Huffard Jr.
|Director
|3,398
|$219.92
|$747,288
|05/29/2024
|Richard H. Anderson
|Director
|1,000
|$221.00
|$221,000
|05/29/2024
|Gilbert H. Lamphere
|Director
|680
|$219.77
|$149,446
|05/29/2024
|Claude Mongeau
|Director
|5,650
|$221.00
|$1,248,650
|05/30/2024
|Thomas Colm Kelleher
|Director
|2,282
|$219.96
|$501,958
|06/03/2024
|Sameh Fahmy
|Director
|2,000
|$222.18
|$444,355
|06/14/2024
|Sameh Fahmy
|Director
|2,000
|$219.25
|$438,500
|07/29/2024
|Richard H. Anderson
|Director
|2,000
|$247.48
|$494,960
|08/02/2024
|Sameh Fahmy
|Director
|1,000
|$244.10
|$244,097
And Cummins, Inc. (Symbol: CMI), the #78 largest holding among components of the iShares Core Dividend ETF (Symbol: DIVB), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $199,983,988 worth of CMI, which represents approximately 36.89% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at CMI is detailed in the table below:
CMI — last trade: $335.51 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/20/2024
|Marvin Boakye
|VP - Chief Human Resources Off
|1,745
|$286.04
|$499,133
|05/24/2024
|Jeffrey T. Wiltrout
|VP - Corporate Strategy
|282
|$285.11
|$80,401
