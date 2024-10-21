News & Insights

Markets
DIVB

This ETF Holds Companies With Heavy Insider Buying - DIVB

October 21, 2024 — 11:49 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the iShares Core Dividend ETF (Symbol: DIVB) shows an impressive 601.8% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Norfolk Southern Corp (Symbol: NSC), which makes up 59.94% of the iShares Core Dividend ETF (Symbol: DIVB), has seen 6 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $324,975,509 worth of NSC, making it the #49 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at NSC:

NSC — last trade: $252.37 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
05/30/2024 John C. Huffard Jr. Director 3,398 $219.92 $747,288
05/29/2024 Richard H. Anderson Director 1,000 $221.00 $221,000
05/29/2024 Gilbert H. Lamphere Director 680 $219.77 $149,446
05/29/2024 Claude Mongeau Director 5,650 $221.00 $1,248,650
05/30/2024 Thomas Colm Kelleher Director 2,282 $219.96 $501,958
06/03/2024 Sameh Fahmy Director 2,000 $222.18 $444,355
06/14/2024 Sameh Fahmy Director 2,000 $219.25 $438,500
07/29/2024 Richard H. Anderson Director 2,000 $247.48 $494,960
08/02/2024 Sameh Fahmy Director 1,000 $244.10 $244,097

And Cummins, Inc. (Symbol: CMI), the #78 largest holding among components of the iShares Core Dividend ETF (Symbol: DIVB), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $199,983,988 worth of CMI, which represents approximately 36.89% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at CMI is detailed in the table below:

CMI — last trade: $335.51 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
05/20/2024 Marvin Boakye VP - Chief Human Resources Off 1,745 $286.04 $499,133
05/24/2024 Jeffrey T. Wiltrout VP - Corporate Strategy 282 $285.11 $80,401

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:

 Dividend Yield
 GNTX Options Chain
 GFI Stock Predictions

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksETFs
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DIVB
NSC
CMI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.