This ETF Holds Companies With Heavy Insider Buying - BTAL

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund (BTAL) shows an impressive 44.4% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Tyler Technologies, Inc. (Symbol: TYL), which makes up 9.47% of the AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund (BTAL), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $37,520,496 worth of TYL, making it the #8 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at TYL:
TYL — last trade: $374.59 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|02/23/2026
|Andrew D. Teed
|Director
|1,600
|$309.91
|$495,856
|02/20/2026
|Abigail Marshall Diaz-pedrosa
|Chief Administrative Officer
|610
|$325.08
|$198,296
And Fiserv Inc (Symbol: FISV), the #46 largest holding among components of the AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund (BTAL), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $34,549,847 worth of FISV, which represents approximately 8.72% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at FISV is detailed in the table below:
FISV — last trade: $63.10 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|12/02/2025
|Adam L. Rosman
|Chief Admin. and Legal Officer
|7,900
|$63.19
|$499,201
|12/01/2025
|Paul M. Todd
|Chief Financial Officer
|17,000
|$62.41
|$1,060,970
