This ETF Holds Companies With Heavy Insider Buying - BTAL

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund (BTAL) shows an impressive 44.4% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (Symbol: TYL), which makes up 9.47% of the AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund (BTAL), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $37,520,496 worth of TYL, making it the #8 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at TYL:

TYL — last trade: $374.59 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 02/23/2026 Andrew D. Teed Director 1,600 $309.91 $495,856 02/20/2026 Abigail Marshall Diaz-pedrosa Chief Administrative Officer 610 $325.08 $198,296

And Fiserv Inc (Symbol: FISV), the #46 largest holding among components of the AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund (BTAL), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $34,549,847 worth of FISV, which represents approximately 8.72% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at FISV is detailed in the table below:

FISV — last trade: $63.10 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 12/02/2025 Adam L. Rosman Chief Admin. and Legal Officer 7,900 $63.19 $499,201 12/01/2025 Paul M. Todd Chief Financial Officer 17,000 $62.41 $1,060,970

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:

 NWFL Average Annual Return

 HAS Technical Analysis

 SRI Videos



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.