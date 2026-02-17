This ETF Holds Companies With Heavy Insider Buying - BTAL

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund (Symbol: BTAL) shows an impressive 249.9% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Selective Insurance Group Inc (Symbol: SIGI), which makes up 75.58% of the AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund (Symbol: BTAL), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $266,799,108 worth of SIGI, making it the #59 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at SIGI:
SIGI — last trade: $86.42 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|10/24/2025
|Patrick Sean Brennan
|EVP, Chief Financial Officer
|2,700
|$76.17
|$205,659
|02/02/2026
|Lisa R. Bacus
|Director
|600
|$84.81
|$50,886
And Post Holdings Inc (Symbol: POST), the #119 largest holding among components of the AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund (Symbol: BTAL), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $239,952,541 worth of POST, which represents approximately 67.97% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at POST is detailed in the table below:
POST — last trade: $111.90 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/19/2025
|William P. Stiritz
|Director
|36,000
|$109.53
|$3,943,080
|11/24/2025
|David W. Kemper
|Director
|1,800
|$97.93
|$176,274
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
Also see:
HBM Options Chain
Funds Holding FDUS
IID shares outstanding history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.