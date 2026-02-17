This ETF Holds Companies With Heavy Insider Buying - BTAL

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund (Symbol: BTAL) shows an impressive 249.9% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Selective Insurance Group Inc (Symbol: SIGI), which makes up 75.58% of the AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund (Symbol: BTAL), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $266,799,108 worth of SIGI, making it the #59 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at SIGI:

SIGI — last trade: $86.42 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 10/24/2025 Patrick Sean Brennan EVP, Chief Financial Officer 2,700 $76.17 $205,659 02/02/2026 Lisa R. Bacus Director 600 $84.81 $50,886

And Post Holdings Inc (Symbol: POST), the #119 largest holding among components of the AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund (Symbol: BTAL), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $239,952,541 worth of POST, which represents approximately 67.97% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at POST is detailed in the table below:

POST — last trade: $111.90 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 08/19/2025 William P. Stiritz Director 36,000 $109.53 $3,943,080 11/24/2025 David W. Kemper Director 1,800 $97.93 $176,274

