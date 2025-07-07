This ETF Holds Companies With Heavy Insider Buying - BIZD

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) shows an impressive 28.6% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Ares Capital Corporation (Symbol: ARCC), which makes up 17.69% of the VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $288,757,444 worth of ARCC, making it the #1 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at ARCC:

ARCC — last trade: $22.41 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 02/11/2025 Ann Torre Bates Director 6,000 $22.75 $136,500 03/03/2025 James Robert Miller Co-President 40,000 $23.32 $932,800

And Capital Southwest Corporation (Symbol: CSWC), the #11 largest holding among components of the VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $28,092,860 worth of CSWC, which represents approximately 1.72% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at CSWC is detailed in the table below:

CSWC — last trade: $22.80 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 03/26/2025 Ramona Lynn Rogers-windsor Director 450 $22.52 $10,134 05/27/2025 Christine Battist Director 476 $20.87 $9,935 06/23/2025 Ramona Lynn Rogers-windsor Director 471 $21.19 $9,980

