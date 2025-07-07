This ETF Holds Companies With Heavy Insider Buying - BIZD

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) shows an impressive 28.6% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Ares Capital Corporation (Symbol: ARCC), which makes up 17.69% of the VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $288,757,444 worth of ARCC, making it the #1 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at ARCC:
ARCC — last trade: $22.41 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|02/11/2025
|Ann Torre Bates
|Director
|6,000
|$22.75
|$136,500
|03/03/2025
|James Robert Miller
|Co-President
|40,000
|$23.32
|$932,800
And Capital Southwest Corporation (Symbol: CSWC), the #11 largest holding among components of the VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $28,092,860 worth of CSWC, which represents approximately 1.72% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at CSWC is detailed in the table below:
CSWC — last trade: $22.80 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/26/2025
|Ramona Lynn Rogers-windsor
|Director
|450
|$22.52
|$10,134
|05/27/2025
|Christine Battist
|Director
|476
|$20.87
|$9,935
|06/23/2025
|Ramona Lynn Rogers-windsor
|Director
|471
|$21.19
|$9,980
