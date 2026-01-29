This ETF Has Underperformed the Stock Market For Years -- But I Think That's About to Change

Key Points

Real estate stocks have dramatically underperformed the S&P 500 over the past decade.

The underperformance is largely due to the interest rate environment and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Conditions are starting to get more favorable for REIT outperformance.

10 stocks we like better than Vanguard Real Estate ETF ›

I won't sugar-coat it. Real estate investment trusts, or REITs, have underperformed the overall stock market for some time. Over the past decade, the Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEMKT: VNQ) has delivered annual total returns of just 5.1%, compared with 14.3% for the Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEMKT: VTI).

However, this has been largely due to macroeconomic and overall stock market conditions, rather than poor performance by REITs themselves. Specifically, there are three big reasons why real estate has underperformed the overall market so badly:

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

REITs tend to perform best in low-interest rate environments. Over the past decade, we've seen two prolonged periods of rising rates. In fact, even after the recent Federal Reserve rate cuts, the benchmark federal funds rate is 350 basis points higher than it was 10 years ago.

The COVID-19 pandemic disproportionately impacted commercial real estate. While some property types largely remained unscathed, such as data centers and warehouses, many commercial properties (malls, offices, hotels, etc.) were forced to shut down or operate at reduced capacity for prolonged periods.

The past decade's stellar returns in the overall stock market have been largely fueled by the rise of mega-cap tech stocks, especially those with an AI focus. The long-term average returns of the stock market are about 10% annually, so not only has real estate performed poorly, but the overall stock market has performed exceptionally well.

Could we be at an inflection point?

To be clear, I'm not saying the AI stocks that have been fueling the market are set to fall, but I do think a lot of future growth is already priced in. Meanwhile, the average REIT trades for just about 14 times funds from operations (FFO-the REIT equivalent of "earnings").

Although interest rates aren't likely to fall sharply, most experts expect them to gradually trend lower over the next few years, which could be a major catalyst for REITs for several reasons. Most obviously, lower rates make it cheaper for REITs to borrow money to grow. Also, a lower-rate environment tends to cause money to flow out of risk-free assets, such as Treasury bonds, and into dividend stocks as investors seek higher yields. Finally (and most importantly), commercial real estate values are rather dependent on the current interest rate environment -- in other words, when rates fall, properties tend to have higher market values.

The bottom line is that now could be an excellent time to invest in REITs. And if you're looking for broad exposure to the real estate sector, the Vanguard Real Estate ETF, which tracks an index of about 150 REITs and has a 2.8% dividend yield, could be a great addition to your portfolio.

Should you buy stock in Vanguard Real Estate ETF right now?

Before you buy stock in Vanguard Real Estate ETF, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Vanguard Real Estate ETF wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $456,457!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,174,057!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 950% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 197% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 29, 2026.

Matt Frankel, CFP has positions in Vanguard Real Estate ETF. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Vanguard Real Estate ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.