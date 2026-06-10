This ETF Has Outperformed the S&P 500 in 16 of the Past 20 Years. Will This Year Be the Same?

Key Points

The Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ) and the S&P 500 share 7 of their top 10 holdings.

Down periods in the tech sector hit QQQ harder than the S&P 500.

QQQ has outperformed every year since the 2022 bear market.

10 stocks we like better than Invesco QQQ Trust ›

The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) is typically the benchmark investors use to determine whether a specific investment "outperformed" or "underperformed." Although plenty of Wall Street "experts" assemble and actively manage funds, most of them fail to outperform the S&P 500 over the long term.

One passively managed fund that has had the opposite fortune is the Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (NASDAQ: QQQ). Over the past two decades, it has been one of the better-performing ETFs on the market, and in that span, it has outperformed the S&P 500 16 times.

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With it outperforming the S&P 500 to begin this year (through June 8), is it likely to keep its momentum rolling?

A rundown of QQQ's past performance

Here's how QQQ's total returns (which take dividends into account) compare to the S&P 500 over the past 20 years:

Year QQQ Total Return S&P 500 Total Return 2025 20.8% 17.9% 2024 25.6% 25% 2023 54.9% 26.3% 2022 (32.6%) (18.1%) 2021 27.4% 28.7% 2020 48.6% 18.4% 2019 39% 31.5% 2018 (0.1%) (4.4%) 2017 32.7% 21.8% 2016 7.1% 12% 2015 9.5% 1.4% 2014 19.1% 13.7% 2013 36.6% 32.4% 2012 18.1% 16% 2011 3.3% 2.1% 2010 20.1% 15.1% 2009 54.7% 26.5% 2008 (41.7%) (37%) 2007 19% 5.5% 2006 6.8% 15.8%

Much of QQQ's success has come from the technology boom over the past 20 years. Although it holds companies from almost all non-financial sectors, it has historically been a tech-leaning ETF. As of May 30, the tech sector accounted for 66.9% of QQQ.

What will it take for QQQ to outperform in 2026?

Whether QQQ will outperform the S&P 500 this year will come down to the performance of these seven companies:

Nvidia

Apple

Microsoft

Alphabet

Amazon

Broadcom

Tesla

They're all among the top 10 holdings of both QQQ and the S&P 500, but the difference lies in how much each leans on them.

Company QQQ Weight S&P 500 Weight Nvidia 8.7% 7.9% Apple 7.6% 6.5% Alphabet 6.6% 6.5% Microsoft 5.6% 4.9% Amazon 4.6% 4.2% Tesla 3.8% 1.7% Broadcom 3% 3.2%

These companies account for 39.3% of QQQ, while "only" accounting for 31.9% of the S&P 500. When they're flourishing, QQQ is almost guaranteed to outperform the S&P 500. When they're struggling, the S&P 500 will struggle as well, but not as much.

A good example is June 5, when a big tech sell-off caused QQQ to drop 4.8%, while the S&P 500 fell 2.6%. Of course, that's a small sample size, but the same happened during the 2022 bear market.

What are the chances of QQQ outperforming again?

Nobody can predict how stocks will perform, but I believe QQQ will beat the S&P 500 again this year. There are concerns that tech stock valuations are overinflated and due for a correction, but that's an issue both QQQ and the S&P 500 would have to reckon with.

Even if QQQ underperforms this year, it's still a great long-term investment. If you want to save a bit on fees, invest in its sister fund, the Invesco Nasdaq-100 ETF.

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Stefon Walters has positions in Apple and Microsoft. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Broadcom, Microsoft, Nvidia, and Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.