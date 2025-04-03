ETF Fundamental Report for SCHG

Below is Validea's ETF fundamental report for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG). The report looks at SCHG's exposure to the major investing factors including value, quality, momentum and low volatility.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) is a Large-Cap Quality ETF. The largest sector in its portfolio is the Technology sector. The largest industry in its portfolio is Software & Programming.

The following table summarizes the ETF's exposure to the major investing factors. The scores range from 1 to 99, with 99 indicating the highest exposure to the factor.

Factor Score Value 4 Momentum 82 Quality 92 Low Volatilty 33

Detailed Factor Analysis of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

SCHG ETF Fundamental Analysis

