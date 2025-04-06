Markets
RSP

ETF Fundamental Report for RSP

April 06, 2025 — 08:00 am EDT

Written by John Reese for Validea->

Below is Validea's ETF fundamental report for Invesco S&P Equal Weight ETF (RSP). The report looks at RSP's exposure to the major investing factors including value, quality, momentum and low volatility.

Invesco S&P Equal Weight ETF (RSP) is a Large-Cap Low Volatility ETF. The largest sector in its portfolio is the Technology sector. The largest industry in its portfolio is Software & Programming.

The following table summarizes the ETF's exposure to the major investing factors. The scores range from 1 to 99, with 99 indicating the highest exposure to the factor.

FactorScore
Value58
Momentum21
Quality53
Low Volatilty69

Detailed Factor Analysis of Invesco S&P Equal Weight ETF

RSP ETF Fundamental Analysis

Financial Planning Podcast

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

Validea
Stocks mentioned

