ETF Fundamental Report for FXR

Below is Validea's ETF fundamental report for First Trust Industrials AlphaDEX ETF (FXR). The report looks at FXR's exposure to the major investing factors including value, quality, momentum and low volatility.

First Trust Industrials AlphaDEX ETF (FXR) is a Large-Cap Momentum ETF. The largest sector in its portfolio is the Capital Goods sector. The largest industry in its portfolio is Misc. Capital Goods.

The following table summarizes the ETF's exposure to the major investing factors. The scores range from 1 to 99, with 99 indicating the highest exposure to the factor.

Factor Score Value 69 Momentum 88 Quality 66 Low Volatilty 48

Detailed Factor Analysis of First Trust Industrials AlphaDEX ETF

FXR ETF Fundamental Analysis

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

