ETF Flows Smash Records in the First Half of 2026. Is It Time to Invest?

Key Points

2025 was a record year for ETF investment, but it's nothing compared to 2026.

Leading the pack are equity ETFs, followed by fixed-income funds.

Investors are drawn to the unique benefits of owning an ETF.

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Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) are on pace for a record-breaking year, with investments pouring in at a historic rate. Equity and bond ETFs together raked in nearly $1 trillion in the first half of 2026, marking the first time they've reached that threshold so early in the year. Forecasts project the total invested will reach about $2.3 trillion in 2026, smashing the 2025 record of roughly $1.5 trillion.

In June alone, passive and actively managed accounts led to a $210 billion inflow into U.S.-listed ETFs, underscoring the strength of demand. This is as the broader markets contend with rate uncertainty and geopolitical issues.

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Where the inflows are going

Investments were allocated across a diverse set of assets and regions, but the big winners are broad-market and fixed-income ETFs. Much of the new money went toward equity ETFs, particularly broad-market, low-cost U.S stock index funds, like the Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEMKT: VTI) or the Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEMKT: SCHB). Next most popular were fixed-income ETFs -- especially short-duration and core investment-grade products. Combined, equity and fixed-income ETFs captured $995 billion of inflows, accounting for 80% of total ETF investments.

Technology ETFs -- such as the Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF (NYSEMKT: VGT) -- were the leading sector destination, while international, emerging-market, and active ETFs also experienced gains.

Why investors like ETFs

There are plenty of reasons ETFs dominate portfolios, including:

Low-cost: ETFs (particularly passive ETFs) typically have significantly lower expense ratios than mutual funds. While mutual funds fold the cost of research, trading, and day-to-day management into their expense ratios, most ETF investors can sidestep those costs.

Tax efficiency: The in-kind creation and redemption mechanism of ETFs allows portfolios to be rebalanced without selling underlying securities, thereby avoiding capital gains distributions.

Transparency and trading flexibility: ETFs disclose their holdings daily and can be bought and sold throughout the trading day.

As a record amount of money pours into ETFs, it's clear that investors are looking for an easy-to-understand, low-cost, tax-efficient fund that provides access to hundreds or thousands of assets.

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*Stock Advisor returns as of July 19, 2026.

Dana George has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.