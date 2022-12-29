ETF Asset Report of 2022 Q4

Wall Street witnessed a mixed Q4 due to moderation in inflationary pressures, an expected slowdown in the pace of Fed rate hikes and ongoing geopolitical tensions in Russia and Ukraine. The S&P 500, the Dow Jones and the Russell 2000, gained 3.2%, 11% and 3.2%, respectively while the Nasdaq Composite fell 3.2% in the past three months (as of Dec 21, 2022).

As far as rates are concerned, the benchmark treasury yield started the quarter with 3.67%, hit a high of 4.24% and was at 3.68% at the end of Dec 21, 2022. Against this backdrop, below we highlight a few ETFs that fetched sizable assets in the fourth quarter of 2022.

S&P 500 ETFs Win

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY and iShares Core S&P 500 ETF IVV amassed about $9.68 billion and $4.28 billion in the fourth quarter, respectively. Cheaper valuation probably lured investors to focus on the S&P 500 ETFs as risk-on sentiments returned to the market. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) also fetched in about $5.70 billion in assets in the quarter.

Tax-Exempt Bond ETFs Win

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF VTEB and iShares National Muni Bond ETF MUB amassed about $6.07 billion and $3.70 billion in assets so far in the fourth quarter.

Long-Term & High-Yield Bond ETFs Were in Fashion

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF TLT, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF HYG, SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (JNK) and Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) hauled in about $4.59 billion, $4.43 billion, $3.74 billion and $3.65 billion in assets, respectively, in the ongoing fourth quarter. As long-term rates gradually fell over the course of the fourth quarter, long-duration bond ETFs probably fetched investors’ attention.

TIPs Lost Assets

iShares TIPS Bond ETF TIP lost about $3.62 billion in assets while Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF VTIP witnessed about $2.41 billion in assets gushing out of the fund. Inflation in the United States is cooling down gradually, underscoring that the worst of inflation has likely passed. CPI jumped 7.1% year over year in November, down from a 7.7% year-over-year increase in October and a recent peak of 9.1% in June. This represents the lowest annual increase since late 2021.

Short-Term Bond ETFs Fell Out of Favor

The monetary policymakers forecast that their key short-term rate will reach 5% to 5.25% by the end of 2023 before being slashed to 4.1% in 2024. That suggests that the Fed is prepared to hike its benchmark rate by additional three-quarters of a point and then stay put until the end of 2023.

This has probably cut demand for short-term bond ETFs like iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF SHV and PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ETF (MINT). The funds SHV and MINT lost assets worth $3.34 billion and $2.22 billion, respectively.

Gold Lost Luster

SPDR Gold Trust GLD and iShares Gold Trust IAU too have seen assets worth of $1.29 billion and $1.57 billion gushing out of the fund. With inflation falling, gold could not live up to its status of an inflation-protected asset.





Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT): ETF Research Reports

SPDR Gold Shares (GLD): ETF Research Reports

iShares Gold Trust (IAU): ETF Research Reports

SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY): ETF Research Reports

iShares iBoxx High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG): ETF Research Reports

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP): ETF Research Reports

iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB): ETF Research Reports

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV): ETF Research Reports

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV): ETF Research Reports

Vanguard TaxExempt Bond ETF (VTEB): ETF Research Reports

Vanguard ShortTerm InflationProtected Securities ETF (VTIP): ETF Research Reports

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.