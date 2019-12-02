ETF Asset Growth Beats 2018 Pace

Cinthia Murphy, Managing Editor, ETF.com

As we enter the last month of the 2019 calendar, the ETF market is on pace to see its strongest growth in about a decade.

So far this year, investors have poured $264 billion into U.S.-listed ETFs, a pace of creations that now exceeds 2018’s totals for this time of year. Net inflows and market performance have pushed total U.S.-listed ETF assets up more than 23% this year, to $4.284 trillion.

A look at the numbers shows that one of the biggest themes in the ETF space in 2019 continues to be record-breaking demand for fixed income vehicles, which have now taken in $138 billion this year. That’s more than half of the year’s total net inflows.

Asset Classes (Year-to-Date)

In the past week alone, ETFs attracted $13.8 billion in net inflows, and several fixed income funds were found among the week’s biggest creations, including the iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG), the iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG), the iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (IAGG) and the Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND).

Top 10 Creations (All ETFs)

