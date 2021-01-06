ETF 2020 Wrap: Launches in 2020

The year 2020 was challenging, but a combination of fiscal and monetary stimulus resulted in a strong stock market performance that did not fully reflect the pain felt in many sectors. It was a particularly good year for the ETF industry, with aggregate assets for US listed ETFs growing by 23% to $5.47T.

There were 313 new ETFs listed in 2020 in the US. As we saw at the mid-year point in 2020, three types of ETFs dominated the new listings:

1. Defined outcome ETFs

The defined outcome ETF was a very popular structure in 2020. These ETFs use options to offer downside protection to investors, in exchange for the return upside being capped. These products vary by the percentage of downside protection, upside cap and the month in which the return calculation is ‘reset’. There were 56 defined outcome ETFs launched in 2020 in the US.

Chart 1: Defined Outcome ETFs launched in the US in 2020 by sponsor

ETF Sponsor Number of ETFs Innovator Management 22 First Trust 17 AllianzIM 6 TrueShares 6 Pacer Financial 4 Swan 1 Total 56

ETF Data source: CFRA’s First Bridge ETF database

2. Active Semi-transparent ETFs

There were 19 active semi-transparent ETFs launched in 2020. These ETFs are not obligated to disclose their holdings daily. This was an important development in the US ETF industry since previously ETFs were required to disclose their ETF constituent holdings daily, for both indexed and active ETFs.

It is interesting to note that six different active semi-transparent (AST) ETF structures were used in the US. The chart below shows which structures were used the issuers who listed new AST ETFs.

Chart 2: Active Semi-Transparent ETF launches in 2020 by Legal Structure

3. Thematic ETFs

There were 53 Thematic ETFs launched in 2020, a very significant number that underscores how investing has shifted towards theme and strategy-based exposure. Not surprisingly, ESG ETFs accounted for just over half of those launches. ESG was the hottest area of ETF investing both in terms of product launches and asset growth in 2020. A significant number of launches were linked to changes in lifestyle, a direct result of how the pandemic impacted our life and work habits.

Chart 3: Thematic ETF launches in 2020 by Type of Theme

The launches in 2020 underscores how the ETF space has evolved recently, and we can expect to see continued ETF activity in this new year as well.

