Eternit (ETER3) Price Target Decreased by 43.61% to 15.30

The average one-year price target for Eternit (ETER3) has been revised to 15.30 / share. This is an decrease of 43.61% from the prior estimate of 27.13 dated March 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 15.15 to a high of 15.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 36.61% from the latest reported closing price of 11.20 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 21 funds or institutions reporting positions in Eternit. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 4.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ETER3 is 0.00%, a decrease of 22.84%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.97% to 942K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 369K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Emerging Markets Small Cap Series holds 141K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund - Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund holds 140K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 115K shares, representing an increase of 17.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ETER3 by 14.81% over the last quarter.

AVEM - Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF holds 88K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - Emerging Markets Social Core Equity Portfolio Shares holds 34K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.