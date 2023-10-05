Eternit (ETER3) Price Target Decreased by 20.00% to 12.24

The average one-year price target for Eternit (ETER3) has been revised to 12.24 / share. This is an decrease of 20.00% from the prior estimate of 15.30 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 12.12 to a high of 12.60 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 58.34% from the latest reported closing price of 7.73 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 20 funds or institutions reporting positions in Eternit. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 4.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ETER3 is 0.00%, an increase of 2.37%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.62% to 957K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 369K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Emerging Markets Small Cap Series holds 141K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund - Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund holds 140K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AVEM - Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF holds 88K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - Emerging Markets Social Core Equity Portfolio Shares holds 34K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

