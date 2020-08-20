ETC Labs Rolls Out Fixes to Thwart Further 51% Attacks on Ethereum Classic

ETC Labs says itâs developed an action plan to protect its oft-targeted Ethereum Classic blockchain against 51% attacks.

Shaken by weeks of damaging hacks, ETC Labs rolled out on Wednesday a series of immediate security changes and long-term proposals that it says will bolster Ethereum Classic, the origin chain of Ethereum.

For now, the blockchain-supporting organization will move to stabilize Ethereum Classicâs plummeting hashrate, increase network monitoring, coordinate closely with exchanges and deploy a finality arbitration system.

These immediate fixes will shore up Ethereum Classic in the short-term, ETC Labs said. More wide-ranging patches that all require community consensus are now in development and thus will take more time.

Among the long-term proposals: changing Ethereum Classicâs proof-of-work mining algorithm, introducing a treasury system, and adding 51% attack resistant features such as PIRLGUARD.

Those consensus-only fixes could deploy in the next three to six months, ETC Labs said.

Read more: Ethereum Classic Suffers Second 51% Attack in a Week

