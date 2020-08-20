ETC Labs Rolls Out Fixes to Thwart Further 51% Attacks on Ethereum Classic
ETC Labs says itâs developed an action plan to protect its oft-targeted Ethereum Classic blockchain against 51% attacks.
- Shaken by weeks of damaging hacks, ETC Labs rolled out on Wednesday a series of immediate security changes and long-term proposals that it says will bolster Ethereum Classic, the origin chain of Ethereum.
- For now, the blockchain-supporting organization will move to stabilize Ethereum Classicâs plummeting hashrate, increase network monitoring, coordinate closely with exchanges and deploy a finality arbitration system.
- These immediate fixes will shore up Ethereum Classic in the short-term, ETC Labs said. More wide-ranging patches that all require community consensus are now in development and thus will take more time.
- Among the long-term proposals: changing Ethereum Classicâs proof-of-work mining algorithm, introducing a treasury system, and adding 51% attack resistant features such as PIRLGUARD.
- Those consensus-only fixes could deploy in the next three to six months, ETC Labs said.
Read more: Ethereum Classic Suffers Second 51% Attack in a Week
Related Stories
- Tron Loses 23% of Its $4.3B USDT Reserves to DeFi Hotbed Ethereum
- Thailand Is Prepping to Move Judicial System Records to a Blockchain
- Itâs Now Cheaper to Buy One Bitcoin Than to Buy a Single DeFi Token YFI
- Algorandâs Move Into DeFi Gives ALGO Price a Boost
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.