ETC and Bancreek Launch Active International ETF

Exchange Traded Concepts and Bancreek Capital Advisors have teamed up to launch an active international large-cap ETF.

The Bancreek International Large Cap ETF (BCIL) began trading on the NYSE on March 21. The fund is an active ETF seeking long-term capital appreciation by using a rigorous, quantitative approach to invest in securities of large-cap international companies.

“As advisors further embrace active equity ETFs, they will want to broaden their exposure outside of the U.S.,” said Todd Rosenbluth, head of research at VettaFi. “We expect international equity active ETFs to gain further traction in the coming years.”

BCIL uses Bancreek’s proprietary framework and quantitative tools to make investing in structurally advantaged businesses outside the U.S. more accessible for investors, Andrew Skatoff, founder and CEO of Bancreek Capital Advisors, said in a statement.

Furthermore, the launch of BCIL marks Bancreek’s second strategy available to investors in an ETF wrapper. The fund launched its flagship ETF, the Bancreek U.S. Large Cap ETF (BCUS), in partnership with ETC in December.

See more: “Bancreek Launches Active US Large-Cap ETF”

"We've been so impressed with the team at Bancreek, their strategy and their first ETF, BCUS,” ETC’s CEO Garrett Stevens said in a statement. “Launching an international version of that fund makes tremendous sense and will give investors the opportunity to get exposure from companies around the world that meet the rigorous process employed by Bancreek.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

For more news, information, and analysis, visit VettaFi | ETF Trends.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.