Etablissements Maurel et Prom (EPA:MAU) Price Target Increased by 36.65% to 5.98

The average one-year price target for Etablissements Maurel et Prom (EPA:MAU) has been revised to 5.98 / share. This is an increase of 36.65% from the prior estimate of 4.38 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3.54 to a high of 8.40 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 13.53% from the latest reported closing price of 6.92 / share.

Etablissements Maurel et Prom Maintains 3.32% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 3.32%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.38. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 51 funds or institutions reporting positions in Etablissements Maurel et Prom. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 8.51% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MAU is 0.04%, an increase of 21.54%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.90% to 5,695K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,031K shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 639K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 626K shares, representing an increase of 2.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MAU by 25.95% over the last quarter.

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 493K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 406K shares, representing an increase of 17.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MAU by 27.82% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 428K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 398K shares, representing an increase of 6.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MAU by 17.40% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 365K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 385K shares, representing a decrease of 5.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MAU by 16.21% over the last quarter.

