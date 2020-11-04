Eta becomes tropical storm inland after battering Nicaragua, Honduras

By 7 a.m. local time, Eta was blowing winds of 60 mph (97 kph), the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said. It was grinding through Nicaragua about 90 miles (145 km) west of the port of Puerto Cabezas, moving westward at 8 mph (13 kph).

The storm knocked down trees and power lines and caused serious flooding in northern Nicaragua, national disaster management agency SINAPRED said on Tuesday. Still, Vice President Rosario Murillo said the initial damage was less than feared.

In Honduras, rivers burst their banks, towns and cities on the Atlantic coast flooded, and landslides hit roads.

Eta is now forecast to advance further into Honduras on Wednesday before barreling over Belize and back out into the Caribbean over Cuba toward the end of the week. It is predicted to reach Florida as a tropical storm by Monday, the NHC said.

(Reporting by Dave Graham; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel and Bernadette Baum)

