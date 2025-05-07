ET Ex-Dividend Reminder - 5/9/25

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 5/9/25, Energy Transfer LP (Symbol: ET) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.3275, payable on 5/20/25. As a percentage of ET's recent stock price of $15.81, this dividend works out to approximately 2.07%, so look for shares of Energy Transfer LP to trade 2.07% lower — all else being equal — when ET shares open for trading on 5/9/25.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from ET is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 8.29% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of ET shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ET's low point in its 52 week range is $14.60 per share, with $21.45 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $15.81.

In Wednesday trading, Energy Transfer LP shares are currently off about 2.4% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.