ET Ex-Dividend Reminder - 5/6/22

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/6/22, Energy Transfer LP (Symbol: ET) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.20, payable on 5/19/22. As a percentage of ET's recent stock price of $11.84, this dividend works out to approximately 1.69%, so look for shares of Energy Transfer LP to trade 1.69% lower — all else being equal — when ET shares open for trading on 5/6/22.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from ET is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 6.76% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of ET shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ET's low point in its 52 week range is $7.96 per share, with $12.08 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $11.85.

In Wednesday trading, Energy Transfer LP shares are currently up about 0.8% on the day.

