$ET Earnings Results: $ET Reports Quarterly Earnings

$ET ($ET) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported earnings of $0.29 per share, missing estimates of $0.39 by $0.10. The company also reported revenue of $19,541,000,000, missing estimates of $22,674,110,588 by $-3,133,110,588.

$ET Insider Trading Activity

$ET insiders have traded $ET stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ET stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GREGORY G. MCILWAIN (EVP - Operations) purchased 20,000 shares for an estimated $313,600

$ET Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 564 institutional investors add shares of $ET stock to their portfolio, and 350 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$ET Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $ET stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ET stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE VIRGINIA FOXX has traded it 3 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 11/19, 08/19 and 1 sale worth up to $50,000 on 12/06.

