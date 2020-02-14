eSwatini's economy likely grew 1.4% in 2019 - finance minister

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 14 (Reuters) - eSwatini's economy probably grew by 1.4% in 2019, benefiting from improved regional demand for the landlocked country's major exports in key markets, including neighbouring South Africa, Finance Minister Neal Rijkenberg said on Friday.

"Manufacturing activity re-bounded in 2019 following improved developments in particular South Africa, the U.S. and European markets. This resulted in the increased demand for the country's major exports such as food processing and manufacture of beverages and textiles products," he said in an emailed budget speech.

The average headline consumer inflation in the country, formerly known as Swaziland, was recorded at 2.6% for 2019 and is projected to remain below the upper end of the common monetary area bound of 6% in 2020/21 and over the medium term, he added.

The common monetary area is a currency union linking eSwatini, South Africa, Namibia and Lesotho.

(Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

((nqobile.dludla@thomsonreuters.com; +27115952816; Reuters Messaging: nqobile.dludla.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.